FA Cup & Premier League predictions: Chris Sutton v singer and Arsenal fan Sam Tompkins

[BBC Sport]

Cole Palmer has been Chelsea's standout performer this season - can he lift them again to sink former club Manchester City in Saturday's FA Cup semi-final?

"Pep Guardiola and City have not made many errors in the transfer market, but there's one," said BBC Sport's football expert Chris Sutton.

"It's not just his goals, it's the way he moves and takes the ball and makes things happen. Chelsea's plan a lot of the time is basically 'get the ball to Palmer'. When it goes to him, you think 'here we go', and it will be the same at Wembley.

"Whatever happens in this game, I think Pep will regret selling him last summer.

"He may not have thought Palmer was going to develop like he has done, but he is one hell of a player and I am sure he would have benefited City this season - including moments like Wednesday, when they needed a game-changer against Real Madrid."

As well as the FA Cup, Sutton is making predictions for every Premier League game this season against a variety of guests.

For all of this weekend's games in both competitions, he takes on singer-songwriter and Arsenal fan Sam Tompkins.

Tompkins new single Numb was released this week. His debut album Hi My Name Is Insecure is out on 24 May.

Tompkins' cover of To The Moon went viral on TikTok in 2022, the same year his debut EP Who Do You Pray To? reached number seven in the UK album charts [Getty Images]

Sam grew up in Eastbourne but is a lifelong Arsenal fan.

"I can't really put my finger on the moment I started supporting them, because it's more that it was always around me," he told BBC Sport.

"My grandad and my uncle on my mum's side were huge Arsenal fans and one of my earliest memories is of being sat on my grandad's knee, watching a game.

"That is how it started, then my first season of watching football fully as a human being on this planet was the Invincibles season, and my first hero on earth was Thierry Henry.

"So, you can imagine how much that locked me in - but under false pretences of what was to come for Arsenal!

"It was impossible to live up to that, and it gave me such an unrealistic idea of what the Premier League is like - but I would not trade my fan journey with anyone.

"I have seen us go through so many bad times, so to see us doing this well again is amazing, especially with Bukayo Saka, who has come through the academy to become our star player, at the centre of it all too. That is important, and refreshing.

"At the start of this year I actually got to present Martin Odegaard with his player of the month award, which was nuts because they hadn't told me I was doing it. They just surprised me as I was getting in the lift down to pitchside to do an interview.

"Also, I had a recent tragedy in my family and I got a letter signed from Mikel Arteta himself, which was a super nice touch, and meant an awful lot.

"So, I really feel like after all these years, I support the right club."

Tompkins is supporting Australian artist Kid Laroi on his UK and European tour this month, ending in Milan on 27 April [Getty Images]

Sam is enjoying watching the Gunners challenging for the top honours again after a few lean years, and feels there is more to come from Arteta's side, whether they win the Premier League this season or not.

"When I look back at the Invincibles side, I loved so many of the players but there is something about our team now where I feel, if I was a kid now, it would give me the same feeling," he explained.

"The biggest thing I love about us now is our drive. There was that moment a few games ago where we were 3-0 up against Brighton and Gabriel blocked a shot in stoppage time, then the whole team celebrated with him like he had scored.

"That's the kind of elite mentality we have not had for years, and it is what you need to win things.

"We are a young team too. Declan Rice has transformed us in the middle of the park and the way the ball is fed through. He makes you feel so confident as a fan, and he is going to be so important for us for the next few years.

"And I have such a soft spot in my heart for Ben White, who has been fantastic for us, especially in this calendar year.

"I performed at Ben's wedding last summer and since then we've become quite good mates, so to see him playing so well is amazing."

Chris Sutton and Sam Tompkins were speaking to BBC Sport's Chris Bevan.

FA Cup semi-finals SATURDAY, 20 APRIL Man City v Chelsea 8 x-x 3-0 2-1 AET SUNDAY, 21 APRIL Coventry v Man Utd 21 x-x 2-1 1-3

Gap = league places separating the two teams.

There are no replays. AET = After extra-time.

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

SUTTON'S PREDICTIONS

SATURDAY, 20 APRIL

[BBC Sport]

Luton v Brentford (Premier League, 15:00 BST)

Live commentary on Radio 5 Live.

I am at this game for 5 Live, and it will be my first time at Kenilworth Road all season.

There is an argument that had you had offered Luton this situation before the campaign started, and told them that with five games to go, they would have a chance of staying up, then they would have taken it.

However, I cannot help thinking there have been a few missed opportunities for the Hatters in recent weeks, and they should be in a much stronger position.

This is a huge game for Luton because it is a chance for them to climb out of the bottom three and also drag Brentford back into the relegation fight, or at least make life uncomfortable for them.

The Bees are not safe yet but after beating Sheffield United last week, they probably only need one more win.

I don't see them getting it here, though. Both teams have got a goal in them, but also I don't see either of them keeping a clean sheet.

Sutton's prediction: 1-1

Sam's prediction: They will both throw the kitchen sink at each other, but it will end up in a draw. 2-2

[BBC Sport]

Sheff Utd v Burnley (Premier League, 15:00 BST)

Both of these teams have had a very similar habit in recent weeks of shooting themselves in the foot.

I felt for Clarets boss Vincent Kompany after Arijanet Muric's latest mistake gifted Brighton an equaliser last week. Kompany took James Trafford out of the team because of his form, or lack of it, but whoever he picks in goal, they keep costing Burnley points.

I actually think Burnley will get the job done this time, though. They beat Sheffield United 5-0 at Turf Moor earlier in the season and I am expecting them to come out on top again.

The Blades will give everything but Burnley will have a bit too much quality for them, and I'm afraid that's been the story of Sheffield United's season.

Sutton's prediction: 1-2

Sam's prediction: This is probably Sheffield United's biggest game of the season. I don't think they are getting out of the bottom three, but a win here would give them a bit of confidence. 1-0

[BBC Sport]

Man City v Chelsea (FA Cup semi-final, 17:15 BST)

Watch live on BBC One and the BBC website from 16:45. Live commentary on Radio 5 Live.

Premier League (1st) v Premier League (9th) Who did they beat? 6R: Newcastle (PL) H 6R: Leicester (C) H 5R: Luton (PL) A 5R: Leeds (C) H 4R: Tottenham (PL) A 4R: Aston Villa (PL) A 3R: Huddersfield (C) H 3R: Preston (C) H

Manchester City did not deserve to go out of the Champions League on Wednesday. On the balance of play against Real Madrid, they can count themselves a bit unlucky to lose the tie.

It is important that they bounce back quickly, though, starting here.

City's main focus now will be their attempt to become the first side in the 136-year history of English league football to be crowned champions four times in a row. That would be a huge achievement, and going out of Europe will aid that.

Pep is greedy for trophies, though, and of course he will want to lift the FA Cup again too.

Chelsea have drawn with City twice this season and they will be dangerous with Palmer in their team.

But the kerfuffle over who would take their penalty against Everton on Monday, when Noni Madueke and Nicolas Jackson argued before Palmer took the ball and scored his fourth goal, sums up the whole situation at the club.

I would not mind seeing that happen if Palmer had missed a few penalties on the trot, because then it is someone else's turn.

But it appears that they have an odd dressing room at the moment, with a lot of inflated egos in there, and if Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino cannot create harmony, you wonder who will.

On the pitch, Chelsea have shown a bit more consistency in the second half of the season with an eight-game unbeaten run in the league that has put them in the race for sixth place.

Pochettino will want a trophy to underline their improvement, but I think it will be City who progress. I am backing the holders to flex their muscles again, go again... and win this tie quite comfortably.

Sutton's prediction: 3-0

Sam's prediction: It's going to be tighter than people might think because a win like the one Chelsea got the other day really puts you in your stride - plus Palmer is playing so well. 2-1 after extra time

[BBC Sport]

Wolves v Arsenal (Premier League, 19:30 BST)

This is a massive game for Arsenal but it definitely helps them that Wolves are on a pretty terrible run, without a win in four games.

The talk this week about the Gunners has been whether the wheels are coming off, but I don't think that's the case.

They maybe lacked a bit of composure in their defeat by Aston Villa. But Villa have got some very good players, as do Bayern Munich, who beat them in Germany on Wednesday.

I'd put Arsenal's Champions League defeat down to their failure to win the first leg at Emirates Stadium, and it would have been a different story if Bukayo Saka hadn't dived when he was through on goal late on in that game.

I'm still probably basing this prediction more on Wolves' form than on Arsenal's but I do think the Gunners will find a way to win at Molineux.

I hope they do too, because I don't want Manchester City to have it all their own way in the run-in.

Sutton's prediction: 0-1

Sam's prediction: This is a make or break game for us and I think the players will respond to that. 0-3

Sam on the title race: I honestly think it is still wide open. I don't believe Liverpool will win it, it's between us and City. They have got the easier run-in but there are still games where I can see them having trouble.

SUNDAY, 21 APRIL

[BBC Sport]

Everton v Nottingham Forest (Premier League, 13:30 BST)

Live commentary on Radio 5 Live.

This game could be dubbed 'the deduction derby' and it's hard to know what to expect from either team.

I had Everton down to get a draw at Chelsea last time out, so I was only six goals out.

The questions here are whether Sean Dyche's side are going to respond to that heavy defeat, and also whether Toffees striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is going to be fit?

Without him, Everton do lack a bit of bite. Beto missed a chance from three yards out on Monday that reminded me of me, in the days when I played for Chelsea and was even missing when I was stood inside the goal.

Nottingham Forest are hardly in great form either, with one win in nine games, so the safest thing here would be to go for a draw.

I am not going to do that, though. It's a big game at the bottom and I think there will be a winner... and I am going for Everton to sneak it, on the basis that they will show some anger after losing 6-0.

Sutton's prediction: 2-1

Sam's prediction: This weekend is like one big relegation scrap. There is something about Forest that makes me think they will win this - Morgan Gibbs-White is playing well. 1-3

[BBC Sport]

Aston Villa v Bournemouth (Premier League, 15:00 BST)

Live commentary on the BBC Sport website.

Aston Villa's battle with Tottenham for fourth place is one to keep an eye on and Unai Emery's side could take another big step towards Champions League qualification here.

Bournemouth drew 2-2 with Villa earlier in the season and I am expecting another close game this time but, after what they did to Arsenal last week, I cannot back against Villa.

Confidence must be through the roof for Unai Emery's side, and they have home advantage too. Bournemouth are a good team who have proved me wrong this season, but Villa will create enough chances to win.

Sutton's prediction: 2-1

Sam's prediction: Dominic Solanke is class for Bournemouth - what a striker he is - but Villa are winning this and I can see them getting a top-four finish too. 3-0

[BBC Sport]

Crystal Palace v West Ham (Premier League, 15:00 BST)

Live commentary on the BBC Sport website.

Who saw Crystal Palace beating Liverpool? Not me.

It is going to take until next season for Eagles boss Oliver Glasner to really make his mark, but a result like that is a good start.

I don't think it is a huge coincidence that the Eagles put in that performance when they had Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise in the team together. They carry much more of a threat with both of them fit, and it changes my whole way of thinking when I am predicting Palace games.

Palace have a classy player in midfield too in Adam Wharton - I saw enough of him at my old club Blackburn to be impressed and I love the way he knits things together so effortlessly.

Wharton is not the fastest but the first three yards are in his head and he just sees things quicker than most people. He can still improve some aspects of his game but he has only just turned 20 and looks like a shrewd piece of business by the Eagles.

As for West Ham, well they have got an uphill struggle to stay in the Europa League on Thursday, and they have got a fight on their hands to qualify for Europe again next season.

There is the danger the Hammers' season could fizzle out, although I don't think it will.

Sutton's prediction: 2-1

Sam's prediction: I've got to back Palace here. My girlfriend's mum is a huge Palace supporter and if I don't say they will win, I will never be allowed back in the family home. They have also just beaten Liverpool so their morale should quite high. 2-1

[BBC Sport]

Coventry v Man Utd (FA Cup semi-final, 15:30 BST)

Live commentary on Radio 5 Live.

Championship (8th) v Premier League (7th) Who did they beat? 6R: Wolves (PL) A 6R: Liverpool (PL) H 5R: Maidstone (NL) H 5R: Nott'm Forest (PL) A 4R: Sheff Wed (C) Hr 4R: Newport County (L2) A 3R: Oxford Utd (L1) H 3R: Wigan (L1) A

Coventry are not in the greatest form in the Championship, with three defeats in their past four games, but I am a romantic at heart and I believe in fairytales too.

It is written in the stars that Sky Blues boss Mark Robins wins this tie, against his former club.

My old Norwich team-mate famously scored an FA Cup third-round winner for Manchester United in 1990 that saved Sir Alex Ferguson's job, but now I think he will push Erik ten Hag closer to the exit door.

Some United fans get very angry on social media whenever I predict they will lose, like last week when I thought Bournemouth would beat them.

But, while I did not get the result right on that occasion, another weak United performance in their 2-2 draw validated everything I said about them.

United should be beating Coventry comfortably but they have lacked consistency all season and I don't have faith in them to suddenly find it now.

So, let me dream a little here. I've got great memories of the 1987 final, when Keith Houchen's diving header helped Coventry upset Tottenham and lift the FA Cup, and what a day it would be for them if they win.

Sutton's prediction: 2-1

Sam's prediction: I would love to see Coventry in the final but I have got a United fan right next to me as I make this prediction, so I should probably be nice... he's telling me to say 6-0 and that's not going to happen, but I do think they will win. 1-3

[BBC Sport]

Fulham v Liverpool (Premier League, 16:30 BST)

Live commentary of first half on Radio 5 Sports Extra and second half on Radio 5 Live.

All three games between these teams this season have been close, and I am expecting more of the same on Sunday.

Liverpool won a thriller 4-3 at Anfield in the league, followed by a 2-1 home win in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final. I was at Craven Cottage for the second leg, which ended up a 1-1 draw.

This is a must-win for Jurgen Klopp's side to keep their title hopes alive, because their season has started to unravel.

We will have to wait and see whether Liverpool can turn their Europa League tie around with Atalanta on Thursday, or if Klopp picks a team to even try to rescue their 3-0 deficit.

What happens there will tell us a lot about where Liverpool are at, but if they show any weaknesses at the weekend, Fulham are good enough to punish them.

Sutton's prediction: 1-1

Sam's prediction: This is my rogue prediction of the weekend. I'm maybe a bit biased because I want Liverpool to drop more points so we can say 'see you later, your title hopes are over' but Fulham are a good team. They have taken five points off us this season so they can do some damage here too. 1-1

How did Sutton do last time?

Sutton got four correct results, including two exact scores from the 10 games in week 33, giving him 100 points.

He beat Franklin star Daniel Mays, who got six correct results, but with only one exact score, for a total of 90 points.

Guest leaderboard 2023-24 Luke Littler 170 Anthony Joshua 150 Ross from Twin Atlantic 140 Eddie Hearn 130 Nathan Aspinall, CBeebies presenter Rhys Stephenson 120 Barry Can't Swim 110 Anish Kumar 100 UB40 drummer Jimmy Brown, Fabian Edwards, Joelah from 1Xtra, KSI, Franklin star Daniel Mays, Midas the Jagaban 90 Jermain Defoe, 'Hollywood' Chris Dobey, Songer 80 Chris Sutton 77 (average after 33 weeks) David Earl, Keke from 1Xtra, Jazzie Zonzolo 70 Dave from The Zutons, Tommy Fury, Joe from Nothing But Thieves, Sam from Twin Atlantic 60 Gabe of Jamie Johnson FC, Ed Leigh, Tash from The Football Academy, Matthew Vaughn, Rick Witter 50 Bionic, AEW wrestler Claudio Castagnoli, Tom Ogden and Joe Donovan from Blossoms, Declan McKenna, JayO 40 Vigil star Dougray Scott, Felix White 30 Willie J Healey, Bria Keely of Better Joy 20 Suggs, Future Islands frontman Samuel T Herring, Anna Friedberg and Emily Linden from Friedberg 10

Total scores after week 33 Chris Sutton 2,530 Guests 2,350

Sutton v guests P33 W18 D7 L8

How did you get on?

Crystal Palace's win at Anfield and Aston Villa's victory at Emirates Stadium caught Chris and Daniel out, and most of you too - only 8% of you went for a Palace success and just 11% backed Villa.

Your vote for the outcome of Newcastle versus Tottenham was a lot closer, but ultimately you got that wrong too. While 34% of you correctly went for a Magpies win, 35% of you thought Spurs would take the three points.

You v Chris & the guests - week 33 1. Guests 6/10 =2. Chris 4/10 =2. You 4/10

*Win, draw, loss prediction based on highest % of vote for each match.

Total scores after week 33 1. You 177/323 2. Chris 172/323 3. Guests 164/323

[BBC Sport]

Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - follow your team and sign up for notifications in the BBC Sport app to make sure you never miss a moment