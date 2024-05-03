F1 Miami Grand Prix LIVE: Sprint qualifying start time, schedule and practice updates

Formula 1 returns to the United States this weekend as the street circuit around the Hard Rock Stadium hosts the Miami Grand Prix for the third time - and the second of six sprint weekends in 2024.

Max Verstappen was in dominant form last time out in China, winning both the sprint race and grand prix in Shanghai, and leads the world championship despite the current unrest at Red Bull which has led to Adrian Newey’s shock departure from the team this week, with Ferrari favourites to sign the star designer.

Sergio Perez is 25 points behind his team-mate in the standings, with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz next-best on the list. Lando Norris finished second in Shanghai as he continues to target a first win in F1, while Lewis Hamilton will be striving for more following his worst ever start to a season.

Miami was selected as one of six venues to host a sprint weekend by F1 this year. Verstappen has won the first two editions of the race, which first appeared on the calendar in 2022.

The sixth round of the 2024 F1 season and the second sprint weekend takes place in Miami

Practice is at 5:30pm (BST); sprint qualifying is at 9pm

EXPLAINER: How does a sprint weekend work?

MIAMI GP PREVIEW: Red Bull face battle to stop Jos Verstappen’s ‘explosion’ prediction coming true

Lewis Hamilton sends Adrian Newey a message ahead of Ferrari move

Lando Norris explains Amsterdam party injury before Miami Grand Prix

16:29 , Kieran Jackson

Lando Norris has explained his injury, sustained in the week’s break in the demanding Formula One schedule ahead of the Miami Grand Prix.

Norris injured his face while spending some time in Amsterdam, and pictures spread of the British driver with a bandage wrapped across his face after an incident during the Koningsdag (King’s Day) celebrations alongside DJ Martin Garrix.

Full piece below:

Lando Norris explains Amsterdam party injury before Miami Grand Prix

A reminder of the timings this weekend:

16:13 , Kieran Jackson

(All times BST)

Friday 3 May

Free practice 1: 5:30pm

Sprint qualifying: 9:30pm

Saturday 4 May

Sprint race : 5pm

Qualifying: 9pm

Sunday 5 May

Race: 9pm

Adrian Newey is in the paddock in Miami this weekend!

15:59 , Kieran Jackson

The 65-year-old chief technical officer announced this week that he will leave Red Bull at the start of next year after 19 years at the team.

The question on everyone’s lips now is... where will the design genius go next?

Or, could he retire?

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

It’s just not Lewis Hamilton who could benefit from Adrian Newey potentially joining Ferrari

15:48 , Kieran Jackson

Charles Leclerc is contracted with the Scuderia until 2029 and he reacted to the prospect of the design guru switching to Italy:

"Obviously I would be very excited to welcome Adrian into the team" 🤩



Charles Leclerc on the potential of Adrian Newey joining Ferrari 🔴🐎 pic.twitter.com/u7lUTnl9aA — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) May 2, 2024

Here are the constructors’ standings ahead of Miami this weekend:

15:40 , Kieran Jackson

1. Red Bull - 195 points

2. Ferrari - 151 points

3. McLaren - 96 points

4. Mercedes - 52 points

5. Aston Martin - 40 points

6. RB - 7 points

7. Haas - 5 points

8. Williams - 0 points

9. Alpine - 0 points

10. Sauber - 0 points

Lewis Hamilton sends offer to Adrian Newey over potential Ferrari move

15:30 , Kieran Jackson

Lewis Hamilton has called on Adrian Newey to move to Ferrari next year, claiming it would be a “privilege” to work with him.

Newey, considered the greatest Formula One technical mastermind of his generation, will be a free agent next year after Red Bull confirmed he is set to end his association with the team.

Hamilton, who is moving to Ferrari next season, was asked ahead of this weekend’s Miami Grand Prix how much he would like Newey to make the switch too.

Full piece below:

Lewis Hamilton sends message to Adrian Newey over potential Ferrari move

Here are the driver standings ahead of Miami this weekend:

15:15 , Kieran Jackson

1. Max Verstappen - 110 points

2. Sergio Perez - 85 points

3. Charles Leclerc - 76 points

4. Carlos Sainz - 69 points

5. Lando Norris - 58 points

6. Oscar Piastri - 38 points

7. George Russell - 33 points

8. Fernando Alonso - 31 points

9. Lewis Hamilton - 19 points

10. Lance Stroll - 9 points

11. Yuki Tsunoda - 7 points

12. Oliver Bearman - 6 points

13. Nico Hulkenberg - 4 points

14. Kevin Magnussen - 1 point

15. Alex Albon - 0 points

16. Esteban Ocon - 0 points

17. Zhou Guanyu - 0 points

18. Daniel Ricciardo - 0 points

19. Pierre Gasly - 0 points

20. Valtteri Bottas - 0 points

21. Logan Sargeant - 0 points

EXPLAINER: What is a sprint race in F1 and how does qualifying shootout work?

15:07 , Kieran Jackson

The sprint format continues in Formula 1 this weekend as the Miami Grand Prix hosts the second sprint weekend of the 2024 season.

The sprint was first introduced in 2021 at Silverstone as a way of making more sessions over the course of the weekend competitive, with the target of driving interest in F1. In 2021 and 2022, there were three sprints a year.

2023 saw a new format. The number of sprint races were doubled to six, while Saturday was designed ‘sprint day’ - with a new “sprint shootout” qualifying session determining the grid for the sprint race. In addition, the result of the sprint race had no baring on the grand prix on Sunday.

However, the format has been tweaked again in 2024 and we will see it in action for the second time this weekend at the Miami International Autodrome.

What is a sprint race in F1 and how does qualifying work?

MIAMI GP PREVIEW: Red Bull face battle to stop Jos Verstappen’s ‘explosion’ prediction coming true

15:00 , Kieran Jackson

“The team is in danger of being torn apart, it can’t go on the way it is – it will explode.” Those were the words of Max Verstappen’s father, Jos, amid the height of the Formula One soap-opera storm two months ago in Bahrain surrounding Christian Horner and the investigation into his conduct towards a female colleague.

Verstappen Sr is not one to shirk his words. Let’s be clear: whatever the reasons, he wanted Horner out. And though the dominance of his son on the track may seem never-ending, there may now be a conclusion of sorts in sight for this Red Bull juggernaut.

Full piece below:

Red Bull face battle to stop Jos Verstappen’s ‘explosion’ prediction coming true

When is the Miami Grand Prix?

14:57 , Kieran Jackson

(All times BST)

Friday 3 May

Free practice 1: 5:30pm

Sprint qualifying: 9:30pm

Saturday 4 May

Sprint race : 5pm

Qualifying: 9pm

Sunday 5 May

Race: 9pm

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The Miami Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom - and ESPN in the United States. Sky’s coverage of Sunday’s race starts at 7:30pm (BST).

Highlights of qualifying in the UK will be aired on free-to-air Channel 4 at 1:15am (BST) on Sunday morning; the race highlights are at 1:30am (BST) on Monday.

Sky Sports subscribers can watch all the action in Miami on the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

