Lando Norris explains Amsterdam party injury before Miami Grand Prix

Lando Norris explains minor injury sustained in Amsterdam (Getty Images)

Lando Norris has explained his injury, sustained in the week’s break in the demanding Formula One schedule ahead of the Miami Grand Prix.

Norris injured his face while spending some time in Amsterdam, and pictures spread of the British driver with a bandage wrapped across his face after an incident during the Koningsdag (King’s Day) celebrations alongside DJ Martin Garrix.

The 24-year-old has had a bright start to the F1 2024 campaign, claiming two podium finishes in the first five races.

Ahead of the Miami Grand Prix, Norris was fifth in the Drivers’ standings, with 58 points, 20 more than his McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri.

When asked about his injury at the Miami Grand Prix, Norris said, reported by Planet F1: “A good day out. I’ve got a lot of friends, a good group of friends there so it was a good weekend.

“Already the next morning, I flew straight to Miami. I enjoyed my days off which is always a nice thing in such a busy schedule.

“It was just cut on glass, it was just a bit of broken glass, a little bit silly.

“It looks a lot worse than it is, everyone thought it was horrendous, but it’s just a little cut.

“I wish it was a cooler story, but sadly it is not.”

Norris emphasised he was “not embarrassed by the incident” and re-iterated that he was enjoying time with friends.

“Someone took a picture, and it blew up into something much bigger than what it needed to be or should have been,” he said. “Nothing to be ashamed of.”

In the 2024 season, Max Verstappen and Red Bull have dominated from the start, with the Dutch driver winning all five of the first races of the season.

Sergio Perez is 25 points behind his team-mate in the standings, with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz behind the Red Bull pair on the list.

Norris remains in the hunt for his first F1 victory.