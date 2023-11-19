F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix LIVE: Race updates and times as Charles Leclerc starts on pole

F1’s highly anticipated Las Vegas Grand Prix is back on track after a disastrous opening day had to be suspended to fix a loose manhole cover, as Charles Leclerc claimed pole in qualifying on Saturday.

The first session of F1’s newest event had only been going for eight minutes before Carlos Sainz’s car stopped on the lengthy Vegas strip. Replays show his Ferrari car, at speeds of over 200mph, went over a loose drain cover before the Spaniard veered to the side and stopped the car due to substantial floor damage, and Ferrari were furious.

FP2 was delayed for more than two hours while the circuit was made safe, before the Ferrari pair of Charles Leclerc and Sainz topped the timings, with Max Verstappen only sixth. FP3 then saw Mercedes’ George Russell top the charts ahead of McLaren’s Oscar Pastri and Williams’ Logan Sargeant, with Ferrari way down the results after choosing to preserve their soft tyres.

But their true pace was revealed in qualifying as Leclerc and Carlos Sainz – who has a 10-place grid penalty after that FP1 incident – finished first and second, ahead of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and Mercedes’ George Russell. But their teammates Sergio Perez and Lewis Hamilton suffered shock exits in Q2 and will start in the middle of the pack.

Follow live updates from the Las Vegas Grand Prix below and check the latest F1 odds and tips here.

F1 LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX - RACE UPDATES

F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix!

03:10 , Kieran Jackson

Are you ready?!

Good evening - or morning! - and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the first-ever Las Vegas Grand Prix!

Charles Leclerc starts on pole, with Max Verstappen in second and George Russell third. Leclerc’s Ferrari team-mate Carlos Sainz qualified second but due to his 10-place grid drop, he will start in 12th.

Follow all the news and build-up right here - lights out is at 6am (GMT).