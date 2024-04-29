F1’s new 24/7 channel in the US goes live May 1

Formula 1’s new 24/7 streaming channel in the United States will go live later this week ahead of this weekend’s Miami Grand Prix.

In an attempt to provide more content to the growing U.S. audience of F1 fans, the new channel, operated by C15 Studio, offers round-the-clock F1 content. The subscription-free channel is ad-supported, and will allow fans to watch “F1, F2, F3 and F1 Academy race replays and highlights, full reruns of classic grands prix, and popular racing documentaries”.

The channel will go live later this week and is being distributed via services including Amazon Freevee and Pluto TV, where it will go live on May 1, and Samsung TV Plus where it will launch on May 10.

F1 estimates its fanbase in the United States to be over the 42 million mark, and director of media rights and content creation Ian Holmes says it was important to provide content that both attracts more new fans and satisfies the appetite of existing followers.

“The Formula 1 Channel is the latest development by F1 designed to further evolve and elevate our content experience for fans,” Holmes said. “This service caters to the diverse viewing habits of our USA fanbase and serves as a great entry point for new fans into the sport, through strong curated programming, which aims to showcase the drama of F1.

“Together with C15 Studio, we hope to develop the Formula 1 Channel into an industry leading product, that serves alongside our existing live broadcast offering with ESPN and F1 TV, to give fans a truly comprehensive F1 experience 24 hours a day, seven days a week.”

Reruns and content relating to the previous race will only become available five days after the grand prix has taken place, but will also include detailed highlights and expert analysis.

Story originally appeared on Racer