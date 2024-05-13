Expected role for rookie WR Tejhaun Palmer for Cardinals in 2024

The Arizona Cardinals added a second receiver in the 2024 NFL draft when they selected Tejhaun Palmer in the sixth round with the 191st overall pick.

He played collegiately at UAB. He is an athletic freak with size and speed.

What can be expected of him in 2024?

He isn’t a lock to make the roster.

The wide receiver room already has presumed locks of Marvin Harrison Jr., Michael Wilson, Greg Dortch, Zay Jones and Chris Moore.

That is five guys. If the Cardinals keep six receivers, he will have to battle for that spot.

Can he play on special teams?

That will be the question.

Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar believes Palmer is the Cardinals’ sleeper pick in the draft.

But when it comes to expectations, there shouldn’t be many. It will be a huge win for him if he makes the final roster.

Otherwise, we should expect a guy who sticks around on the practice squad with a chance to make an impact in 2025.

