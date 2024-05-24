Exeter prop Street signs new contract

Marcus Street started Exeter's final three games of this season [Rex Features]

Exeter tighthead prop Marcus Street has signed a new contract with the Premiership club.

The 25-year-old came through Chiefs' academy and has made 84 appearances since his debut in 2017.

The former England Under-20s player featured in Exeter's Premiership final loss to Harlequins at Twickenham three years ago.

“Marcus, we think, has probably had his best season for Exeter," said Chiefs director of rugby Rob Baxter.

"We’re aware he’s had some injury issues in the past and that he’s obviously had to compete against some frontline tightheads – like he’s had to do this season as well.

“I think we’ve seen him grow throughout the course of the year, particularly in his scrummaging which has come on leaps and bounds through working with [coach] Ross McMillan.

"In his overall play, he’s become a very important member of our pack of forwards."