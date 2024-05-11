Exeter Chiefs hammer Harlequins to keep Premiership play-off hopes alive

Immanuel Feyi-Waboso celebrates his second try in front of the Exeter fans - Getty Images/Dan Mullan

Exeter Chiefs 58 Harlequins 26

Exeter are still very much alive. The Chiefs will head into next weekend against Leicester Tigers with a chance to make the top four having worked hard to match Harlequins’ pace in the first half before leaving the visitors in their wake, Immanuel Feyi-Waboso adding another outrageous performance to his growing collection.

The outcome here means that Exeter, Bristol Bears and Harlequins will all be hoping that fourth-placed Sale Sharks lose at Saracens while needing to secure wins themselves. Exeter are away at Leicester, while Harlequins host Bristol at The Stoop.

On the road again six days after their valiant attempt to topple Toulouse in the Champions Cup semi-final, Quins eventually faded and the first-half backline reshuffle which moved Marcus Smith to full-back proved to be unsettling as their six-two bench split backfired.

Less than two minutes was all Smith had needed to carve Exeter open and surely no player has fallen harder for a dummy this season than Ethan Roots, as the England No 10 cut through before rounding Tom Cairns to score.

What a start for @harlequins 🪄



A bit of Marcus Magic opens the scoring at Sandy Park! 🧙#GallagherPrem | #EXEvHAR pic.twitter.com/LXZiVtcjR9 — Rugby on TNT Sports (@rugbyontnt) May 11, 2024

In response, Henry Slade, who went on to score 26 points and was exceptional, powered through a gap between two Harlequins defenders to finish in the corner.

🏉 Slade Scores for Exeter!



🥴 @ExeterChiefs score in the corner after an "interesting" penalty routine! #GallagherPrem | #EXEvHAR pic.twitter.com/CaW9lm5Snl — Rugby on TNT Sports (@rugbyontnt) May 11, 2024

Smith appeared to claim that he had been punched by an Exeter player following a tackle, but a lack of clear video evidence meant the outcome was a penalty only, before Jarrod Evans, brought on early for an injured Cadan Murley, delayed a pass to beat Exeter’s rush defence and sent the lively Tyrone Green over under the posts.

Smith was ever-present in the first half, but not always in a good way. Forcing an offload backfired spectacularly, with his England team-mate Feyi-Waboso beating every Harlequins player to the ball before scooping up and racing away to score.

🐆 Pouncing on the loose ball!



Feyi-Waboso capitalises on a loose ball at dives across the white-wash! 🤿#GallagherPrem | #EXEvHAR pic.twitter.com/LDl6zMOz6o — Rugby on TNT Sports (@rugbyontnt) May 11, 2024

Not that parity lasted long with Exeter infringing after the restart, Harlequins kicked to touch and set up a maul that enabled Alex Dombrandt to break free and barge through Cairns, putting the visitors ahead for a third time.

A fun first half deserved a grandstand finish and delivered, Dan John scoring Exeter’s third try to level the game again at 21-21, finishing off an attack sparked by another lethal kick-return from Feyi-Waboso followed by a break from Exeter’s highly-promising No 8 Greg Fisilau.

🎤 "Half of Devon were involved in that one!" 😂



🏉 Chiefs bring it level on the stroke of half-time! John finishes it off after a string of passes!#GallagherPrem | #EXEvHAR pic.twitter.com/ZIjXY11xfW — Rugby on TNT Sports (@rugbyontnt) May 11, 2024

Bursting into the second half, Exeter took the lead for the first time, Harvey Skinner securing the bonus point having slipped out of Harlequins’ clutches before grounding the ball. For the first time Exeter could start to control territory and squeeze mistakes out of Quins, with Smith making another uncomfortable pass.

Slade extended Exeter’s lead with three penalties in the space of six minutes, continuing his hot run of form off the tee to make it 37-21 and give Exeter plenty of breathing room. Which meant that by the time Feyi-Waboso produced a brilliant finish for his second try (watch video below), barging through Green’s tackle, and further tries from Skinner and Dafydd Jenkins, Exeter’s minds were already on Leicester.

WHAT. ABOUT. THAT! 🔥@ExeterChiefs with an outrageous score from the set-play! 🤟#GallagherPrem | EXEvHAR pic.twitter.com/RyIgZsjkqe — Rugby on TNT Sports (@rugbyontnt) May 11, 2024

The only solace for Harlequins was that with 90 seconds left, Louis Lynagh dived over in the corner for a bonus-point try, a score made by Smith kicking a short restart. How crucial that extra point might prove to be next weekend.

Match details

Scores: 0-5 Smith try, 0-7 Smith con, 5-7 Slade try, 7-7 Slade con, 7-12 Green try, 7-14 Smith con, 12-14 Feyi-Waboso try, 14-14 Slade con, 14-19 Dombrandt try, 14-21 Smith con, 19-21 John try, 21-21 Slade con, 26-21 Skinner try, 28-21 Slade con, 31-21 Slade pen, 34-21 Slade pen, 37-21 Slade pen, 42-21 Feyi-Waboso try, 44-21 Slade con, 49-21 Skinner try, 51-21 Slade con, 56-21 Jenkins try, 58-21 Skinner con, 58-26 Lynagh try

Exeter Chiefs: D John; I Feyi-Waboso, H Slade (W Haydon-Wood 73), J Hawkins (Z Wimbush 34), O Woodburn; H Skinner, T Cairns (N Armstrong 63); S Sio (B Keast 54), J Yeandle (M Norey 42), M Street (E Painter 54), J Dunne (C Tshiunza 50), D Jenkins, E Roots (R Vintcent 60), J Vermeulen, G Fisilau

Yellow card: Vermeulen 49

Harlequins: T Green; L Lynagh, O Beard, L Northmore, C Murley (J Evans 23); M Smith, W Porter (D Care 66); J Marler (F Baxter 50), J Walker (S Riley 66), W Collier (D Lewis 50), I Herbst, S Lewies (G Hammond 73), C Cunningham-South (J Kenningham 54), J Chisholm (W Evans 59), A Dombrandt

Referee: M Carley

Attendance: 14,054

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.