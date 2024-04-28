Exclusive: Bub Means on being drafted by the Saints, NFL draft experience

We at the Saints Wire had the amazing opportunity to speak with wide receiver Bub Means the New Orleans Saints’ fifth-round pick, the morning after he was selected in the 2024 NFL draft. Means played at a couple of different colleges before moving up to the pros, so he’s had opportunities to meet many people around the football landscape.

This allowed us to get an inside look into one of the newest members of the team and talk to him about his connections to Louisiana and current Saints players, as well as some of the newest draft picks for the team. So without further ado, let’s get right into the interview:

