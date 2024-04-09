Ex-Giants safety Logan Ryan announces retirement from football
Former New York Giants safety Logan Ryan officially announced his retirement from football on Tuesday, bringing an impressive 11-year career to an end.
In an emotional video shared on social media, Ryan thanked the New England Patriots, Tennessee Titans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, San Francisco 49ers and, of course, the Giants.
Thank you to all my family, friends and teammates for the guidance and support!
Thanks to the fans for watching!
Won 2 Super Bowls and got out happy and healthy to be the best father for my children!
Thanks again for 11 seasons! Cheers to what’s next 🥂 #LogOut pic.twitter.com/KQhIqA43TD
— Logan Ryan (@RealLoganRyan) April 9, 2024
“(Thank) the New York Giants for bringing me home, back to New Jersey, during the COVID years,” Ryan said. “Literally saved my wife’s life. Thank you so much to the training staff and the organization for saving my wife, Ashley.”
The 33-year-old Ryan was a third-round pick of the Patriots in 2013 after spending four seasons at Rutgers. With New England, Ryan picked up two Super Bowl rings and also went on to appear in Super Bowl LVIII as a member of the 49ers.
More to come…
