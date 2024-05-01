Ex-Giants Oshane Ximines, Shane Lemieux sign with new teams

With the 2024 NFL draft now in the rearview mirror, teams have resumed addressing their needs through what remains of free agency.

On Tuesday, former New York Giants linebacker Oshane Ximines was one of those signed, joining Jero Mayo’s New England Patriots.

Ximines was a third-round pick of the Giants in the 2019 NFL draft but he failed to make a significant impact. He appeared in 48 games (nine starts), recording just 71 tackles (35 solo, nine for a loss), six passes defensed, 24 QB hits and 6.5 sacks.

Most of that production came during Ximines’ rookie season.

In addition to the edge rusher, offensive lineman Shane Lemieux also found a new home, agreeing to terms with the New Orleans Saints.

The Saints have agreed to terms with tackle Justin Herron and guard Shane Lemieux, per source. More offensive line help for New Orleans. — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) April 29, 2024

Lemieux was a fifth-round pick of the Giants in the 2020 NFL draft but like Ximines, failed to make a significant impact. Due to a multitude of injuries, he appeared in just 18 games with 12 starts, nine of which came as a rookie.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire