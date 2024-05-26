Ex-Giants OL Billy Price retires from NFL after life-saving surgery

Former New York Giants offensive lineman Billy Price abruptly announced his retirement from football on Saturday, revealing he had recently undergone life-saving surgery.

Potential complications from the medical emergency are what led to his decision to step away.

“In the blink of an eye, everything can be taken away,” Price wrote on Instagram. “On April 24th I had emergency pulmonary embolism surgery to remove a saddle clot that was entering both of my lungs. As a healthy 29-year-old, an unprovoked pulmonary embolism with no further medical explanation is terrifying. I am truly thankful to be alive today.

“Unfortunately, I will be retiring from the NFL as the risk of an internal bleed while on blood thinners creates tremendous risk.”

The 6-foot-4, 310-pound Price was originally a first-round pick of the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2018 NFL draft. After three seasons in the Jungle, he bounced around the league, making stops with the Giants, Las Vegas Raiders, Arizona Cardinals, New Orleans Saints, and Dallas Cowboys.

In 2021 with the Giants, Price appeared in 16 games with 15 starts at center.

Over the course of his six-year career, Price appeared in 69 games with 45 starts, most coming at center. He also took snaps at left guard in his second season with the Bengals.

Price was named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team in 2018 and last played for the Cardinals in 2022. He spent the 2023 season on the Dallas Cowboys’ practice squad.

