Ex-college teammate Alex Forsyth raved to Broncos about Bo Nix

Bo Nix is no Bo Callahan.

Unlike the fictional “Draft Day” quarterback who didn’t have any teammates show up to his birthday party, Bo Nix seems to be beloved by his teammates.

One of those teammates, center Alex Forsyth, started 12 games at Oregon in 2022 before being picked by the Broncos in the seventh round of last year’s NFL draft. Leading up to this year’s draft, Forsyth gave Denver’s staff a glowing review about his old teammate.

Forsyth “raved to Denver’s coaches about his former college quarterback,” according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The center “told the Broncos coaches that Nix is smart, knows every protection, handles it all at the line of scrimmage, and had the universal respect of the entire team.”

Nix is now set to compete with Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson for the starting quarterback job this summer. Meanwhile, Forsyth is expected to compete with veteran Sam Mustipher for the starting center job.

Now reunited as teammates in the NFL, perhaps Forsyth and Nix will one day start together again someday down the road.

