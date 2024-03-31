Everything's Bigger: See the Texas Rangers' World Series rings by Jason of Beverly Hills

Everything is bigger in Texas ... and the Texas Rangers' 2023 World Series rings are no different.

In November, the Rangers beat the Arizona Diamondbacks in five games to win their first title in franchise history. The team unveiled their new bling, created in partnership with Jason of Beverly Hills, on Saturday, and you might want to put some shades on.

The face of each ring is removable and reversible. Each member of the Rangers had the option of the bedazzled "T" logo with 49 points of rubies to represent the 49 players on the active roster against a white baseball background or to flip it for a sparkly blue background that features 103 sapphires to signify the season's win total. The 23 red rubies around the "T" commemorate the year the team won their first title and the 11 stones in the letter itself represent the 11 wins on the road that Texas captured en route to the World Series title.

Rangers fans, you're not dreaming!



The 2023 World Series ring is here. 💍 pic.twitter.com/nS5j6KOoMT — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) March 30, 2024

The back of the removable face has a piece of leather from a baseball that was used during the World Series. The other side has a narrative of how the Rangers flew 2,520 miles from Seattle to Tampa Bay to start the postseason and ended up "Perfect" on the road.

The Texas Rangers World Series rings emphasize how the team went undefeated on the route en route to their first championship.

The inside of the face also says "11-0," with a map of the team's World Series journey. The slogan "Road Dominance" is written out with the first word in the font of each team they beat en route to the World Series title: the Tampa Bay Rays, Baltimore Orioles, Houston Astros and Diamondbacks.

The Texas Rangers World Series championship ring commemorates their 11-0 record on the road in the postseason.

"World Champions" is written around the face, and the second word is made up of 52 points of diamonds to signify the number of years since the Rangers were established. There is also 72 points of diamonds around the ring symbolizing the year 1972 when the team first played in the Lone Star State after moving to Arlington from Washington, D.C. The border's design mimics the rafters at the Rangers' stadium, Globe Life Field.

The Texas Rangers World Series championship ring by Jason of Beverly Hills features the first ever reversible face for such a piece of jewelry.

The inside of the band under the face says "Texas As One" with the records of each series and also features the player's signature on the other side.

One of the sides of the band says, "Went and Took It" with the World Series trophy and a single diamond to represent the franchise's first title. Even the size of the diamond holds meaning. It is 3 mm to signify the team's three American League titles.

The Texas Rangers championship ring features an image of the World Series trophy with a single diamond to represent the franchise's first title.

The other side has the player's last name and number along with three diamonds hearkening to the team's three foundational values: Compete with passion, be a good teammate, and dominate the fundamentals.

The side of the Texas Rangers World Series ring features the player's name and number and three diamonds to signify the team's foundational values: Compete with passion, be a good teammate, and dominate the fundamentals.

The players and staff received their rings in front of their fans before taking on the Chicago Cubs at Globe Life Field.

This is Jason of Beverly Hills' first time designing a World Series ring. The company, owned and ran by Jason Arasheben, also created the championship rings for the Denver Nuggets' first NBA Finals win that had a rotating face; the Vegas Golden Knights' Stanley Cup rings with a replica of T-Mobile Arena; the bling for the Golden State Warriors' 2022, 2018, 2017 and 2015 NBA titles; the 2022 Los Angeles Rams; Super Bowl rings; the 2021 Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Super Bowl rings and the jewelry for the Las Vegas Aces' 2022 WNBA Finals victory among others.

The kings get their rings! pic.twitter.com/CmnM4F4Y3x — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) March 30, 2024

"There was a lot of pressure when designing this ring, not just because it was a first for the Rangers, but because it is also our very first World Series Ring," Arasheben said in a statement. "With this delivery, Jason of Beverly Hills will have designed championship rings for the 'Big Four' major professional sports leagues in North America. We're honored the Rangers partnered with us for this moment and I'm proud of my team for hitting it out of the park with the design and setting a new standard for what rings should be for a World Series champion."

The Rangers started the 2024 season continuing their winning ways. On Thursday, they beat the Chicago Cubs 4-3 in extra innings.

