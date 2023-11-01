World Series live updates: Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Game 5 time, TV channel, how to watch

The Texas Rangers can win their first World Series championship in franchise history on Wednesday night, leading the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-1 in the best-of-seven series.

Texas stormed out to a 10-0 lead early in Game 4 and held on to win 11-7, and will now get three opportunities to secure the title. In 2011, the Rangers were one strike away from clinching in Game 6 against the St. Louis Cardinals, but wound up losing that night and in Game 7, the closest the team has ever come to winning it all.

Nathan Eovaldi takes the mound for the Rangers, while the Diamondbacks start Zac Gallen hoping to extend their season and send the series back to Texas for a Game 6.

Follow along for live updates from Game 5:

Game 5 is scheduled to begin at 8:03 p.m. ET, airing on FOX and can be streamed on FoxSports.com or via fuboTV.

Texas Rangers

RHP Nathan Eovaldi

Arizona Diamondbacks

RHP Zac Gallen

Simulated World Series Game 5: Rangers strike early, close out series vs. D-backs

Here's how tonight's game will play out, according to USA TODAY Sports' annual Sim Series played using Dynasty League Baseball:

The Texas Rangers' big bats pounded Arizona Diamondbacks ace Zac Gallen for five runs in the first inning on the way to a clinching 7-4 victory in USA TODAY Sports' annual Simulated World Series.

Surprise star Travis Jankowski (6-for-10, 1.492 OPS in the series) drove in a run with an RBI single and Mitch Garver followed with a two-run double as the Rangers knocked Gallen out of the game after recording only two outs.

However, the scrappy D-backs wouldn't quit. Rangers starter Nathan Eovaldi escaped a bases-loaded jam in the bottom of the fourth inning by getting Ketel Marte to ground into a force play to preserve a three-run lead.

The game's biggest moment came in the bottom of the eighth when Arizona cut the lead to 7-4 and had the bases loaded with no outs. However Rangers reliever Dane Dunning struck out Evan Longoria and Geraldo Perdomo to bring rookie sensation Corbin Carroll to the plate with the tying runs on base.

Texas turned to southpaw Aroldis Chapman to face Carroll, and the decision paid off with an inning-ending ground out to first. Jose Leclerc finished up with a scoreless ninth to secure the save and the Sim Series title. Corey Seager (.300, 3 HR, 7 RS, 1.212 OPS) was named the Series MVP.

What to watch in (the real) Game 5:

– Eovaldi coming up aces: Eovaldi won his second game of the Sim Series, allowing three earned runs over 5 ⅔ innings. However, his success this season against left-handed batters allowed him to wiggle out of the fourth inning against Arizona's two most dangerous hitters, the switch-hitting Marte and lefty-swinging Carroll. During the regular season, Eovaldi allowed just a .201/.255/.324 slash line to left-handed batters – 183 OPS points better than his numbers vs. righties.

– Roll the dice with Aroldis: Chapman also had reverse splits during the regular season, but he was the best available matchup for Carroll with the game on the line. The problem the Rangers could have with relying on Chapman in that critical spot is his .408 on-base percentage against lefties this season. If he doesn't get that final out, he has to remain in the game to face right-handed mashers Gabriel Moreno, Christian Walker and Tommy Pham.

– Steve Gardner

