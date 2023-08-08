Everything you need to know about RBs this fantasy season

It's a position in flux but it may be the position that makes or breaks your team this year: The running backs. We continue our positional preview week by taking a look at all fantasy angles of the RB position in 2023.

For positional preview week we break up the position into four conversations: Wide angle view, identify candidates that can make the leap, biggest players we disagree on and then we end the show with Matt and his co-host picking ‘their guy’ for 2023.

Making his podcast debut, Yahoo Fantasy contributor Jorge Martin joins Matt on the show to discuss all things RB. The two begin the show debating which of the high profile free agent RBs (not named Dalvin Cook) will have fantasy relevancy this season.

The two then discuss the hottest debates at the RB position this draft season: What to make of the Josh Jacobs and Jonathan Taylor situations, how to manage Breece Hall and Javonte Williams injuries, and how to get clarity out of the most convoluted committees in the league.

Harmon and Martin end the show discussing their biggest disagreements at the position than reveal 'their guy' at RB in 2023.

1:58 - Hunt visits Saints... which FA RB will have most fantasy value?

6:27 - Positional Preview: RBs

6:54 - Defining the RB dead zone in drafts

13:20 - Biggest observations around consensus top 10 RBs

17:35 - How much concern around Josh Jacobs, Jonathan Taylor situations

21:30 - Big injuries to note and committees to clarify

34:00 - Biggest disagreements at the RB position

48:13 - RBs that can make the leap in 2023

55:55 - "Our Guy" at RB in 2023

We continue positional preview week by looking at all angles at the RB position. Jorge Martin makes his pod debut with Matt Harmon to preview the most polarizing (and maybe most important) position in fantasy football. (Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports)

