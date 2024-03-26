Everything you need to know to watch the UConn women in the Sweet 16 of March Madness

After a hard fought 72-64 win over Syracuse on Monday, the UConn women’s basketball team has moved on to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.

The Huskies were up by 11 points at halftime, but Syracuse stuck with UConn in the second half, outscoring them in both the third and fourth quarters. UConn was able to hold on for the win to advance in the NCAA Tournament.

Redshirt junior guard Paige Bueckers was the leading scorer for the Huskies with 32 points. Freshman guard Ashlynn Shade added 19 points, including five three-pointers. Senior forward Aaliyah Edwards contributed 11 points and 11 rebounds.

UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers (5) shoots the ball against the Jackson State Lady Tigers in the first half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion on March 23, 2024, in Storrs, Connecticut.

The UConn women will now face off against Duke in the Sweet 16. Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the game, including start time, TV information and more.

More: March Madness winners, losers from Monday: JuJu Watkins, Paige Bueckers steal spotlight

How to watch the UConn women

Television coverage of UConn’s game against Duke will be broadcast live on ESPN. Streaming is available through ESPN and FUBO (free trial). Fans can also listen to the Huskies on the radio on Fox Sports 97.9 FM.

UConn vs. Duke start time

Date: Saturday, March 30

Start time: 8 p.m.

UConn’s game against Duke is scheduled to tip off at 8 p.m. ET at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon.

UConn Huskies forward Aaliyah Edwards (3) works the ball against Syracuse Orange forward Alyssa Latham (23) in the first half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion on March 25, 2024, in Storrs, Connecticut.

UConn women’s basketball schedule 2023-24

Record: 31-5 (18-0 Big East)

Nov. 8: Dayton (W 102-58)

Nov. 12: at NC State (L 81-92)

Nov. 16: Maryland (W 80-48)

Nov. 19: at Minnesota (W 62-44)

Nov. 24: vs. UCLA in the Cayman Islands Classic (L 67-78)

Nov. 25: vs. Kansas in the Cayman Islands Classic (W 71-63)

Dec. 3: at Texas in the Jimmy V. Women’s Classic (L 68-80)

Dec. 6: Ball State (W 90-63)

Dec. 10: vs. North Carolina in the Basketball Hall of Fame Women’s Showcase (W 76-64)

Dec. 16: Louisville (W 86-62)

Dec. 18: Butler (W 88-62)

Dec. 20: at Toronto Metropolitan (W 111-34)

Dec. 31: Marquette (W 95-64)

Jan. 3: at Creighton (W 94-50)

Jan. 7: at Georgetown (W 83-55)

Jan. 10: Providence (W 85-41)

Jan. 13: at St. John’s (W 92-49)

Jan. 17: at Seton Hall (W 83-59)

Jan. 20: DePaul (W 88-51)

Jan. 23: at Marquette (W 85-59)

Jan. 27: Notre Dame (L 67-82)

Jan. 31: at Villanova (W 81-60)

Feb. 4: St. John’s (W 78-63)

Feb. 7: Seton Hall (W 67-34)

Feb. 11: at South Carolina (L 65-83)

Feb. 14: at Xavier (W 86-40)

Feb. 16: Georgetown (W 85-44)

Feb. 19: Creighton (W 73-53)

Feb. 25: at DePaul (W 104-67)

Feb. 28: Villanova (W 67-46)

March 2: at Providence (W 65-42)

March 9: vs. Providence in the Big East Conference Tournament Quarterfinals (W 86-53)

March 10: vs. Marquette in the Big East Conference Tournament Semifinals (W 58-29)

March 11: vs. Georgetown in the Big East Conference Tournament Final (W 78-42)

March 23: vs. Jackson State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament (W 86-64)

March 25: vs. Syracuse in the second round of the NCAA Tournament (W 72-64)

March 30: vs. Duke in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament

Thanks to our subscribers, who help make this coverage possible. If you are not a subscriber, please consider supporting quality local journalism with a Norwich Bulletin subscription. Here are our subscription plans.

This article originally appeared on The Bulletin: How to watch UConn women's basketball Sweet 16 vs. Duke: March Madness