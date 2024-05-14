Everything you need to know about Lions tickets ahead of NFL’s schedule release

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The buzz around the Detroit Lions hasn’t been this strong in decades, so fans will want to play close attention when the team opens up single-ticket sales this week.

Sales will open once the Lions’ schedule is announced during the NFL’s big reveal at 8 p.m. Wednesday. The league is offering up a three-hour show on NFL Network with Rich Eisen, Colleen Wolfe and a panel of experts breaking down the biggest matchups and takeaways from the announcement.

The Lions have already announced that season tickets for the upcoming season are already sold out. Instead, fans can reserve a spot on the waitlist to have access to seats if they become available.

Any fan can place a deposit for up to four tickets for the waitlist. Each comes with a non-refundable $100 deposit.

“Individual game tickets will go on sale immediately through Ticketmaster, the Official Ticketing Partner of the NFL, once each game is announced,” the league stated in a news release. “Tickets will also go on sale through SeatGeek and Sports Illustrated Tickets, members of the NFL Ticket Network.”

The Lions will have nine home games in the upcoming season, along with eight games on the road. They will host each of their NFC North rivals once: the Chicago Bears, the Green Bay Packers and the Minnesota Vikings.

Buffalo, Jacksonville, Seattle, Tampa Bay, Tennessee and the Los Angeles Rams will also visit Ford Field next season.

The NFL has already announced that the Kansas City Chiefs, the defending Super Bowl champs, will host the season opener on Thursday, Sept. 5, taking on the Baltimore Ravens in a rematch of the AFC Championship Game.

Game 2 will be an international showdown between the Packers and the Philadelphia Eagles. The NFC stalwarts will play Friday, Sept. 6 in Sao Paolo, Brazil — the NFL’s first-ever regular season game in South America.

