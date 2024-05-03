Everything you need to know for the Kalamazoo Marathon

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Runners are ready to take over Kalamazoo this weekend.

The Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon will hold races Saturday and Sunday, including a special 1K for West Michigan’s little ones.

The fun starts at 10 a.m. Saturday with the PNC Kids’ 1K at Arcadia Creek Festival Place. Registration for the family event is free and still open, including an on-site registration window at 9 a.m. Saturday. All kids 12 and under will receive a T-shirt and a finisher medal.

Runners for Sunday’s races can pick up their race packets on Saturday, as well. Race officials will be on hand at Arcadia Creek from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Gazelle Sports on South Kalamazoo Mall.

Sign up for the Storm Team 8 daily forecast newsletter

Packet pick-up will also be available early Sunday morning from 6 to 9 a.m. at Arcadia Creek.

Sunday’s races begin at 7 a.m., starting with the marathon and relay. The half-marathon will step off at 8:30 a.m., followed by the 10K at 8:50 a.m. and the 5K at 9 a.m.

The Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon returned for the second year post-pandemic on April 23, 2023. (WOOD TV8 file)

The Ascension Borgess Health & Wellness Expo will also run Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Registration for Sunday’s races will close at 7 a.m. Sunday. Fees range from $43.75 for the 5K to $123.25 for the full marathon.

Like any race, there will be several road closures along the course in Kalamazoo and Portage. Stretches of Rose Street, Water Street, N. Edwards Street, Eastbound Stadium and Kalamazoo Mall will be closed throughout the day. There will also be intermittent closures in Portage as runners cross through.

Marathon officials recommend runners and supporters use any of the seven parking lots near the start/finish line. There is a VIP parking lot including handicapped sports next to Arcadia Creek. The Shakespeare’s lot and the city’s Lot No. 1 are also nearby.

The full list for parking locations and road closures is available at the marathon website.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.