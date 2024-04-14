‘It’s everyone’s dream’: Runners flock to grab their bibs ahead of 128th Boston Marathon

BOSTON, MA – Thousands flocked to the Hynes Convention Center Saturday to pick up their bibs ahead of the 128th Boston Marathon Monday.

Lines of runners winded throughout the facility Saturday. There, they received their bibs, clear bags, and other items inside like drinks and snacks.

“It’s everyone’s dream as a runner to do it, and here I am,” said Jason Rubenstein, alongside his family from Orlando.

Rubenstein’s father told Boston 25 he ran the marathon twice before, and warned his son of what’s to come.

“The hills … It’s a grind,” said Rubenstein’s father. “It’s the best of all the marathons I’ve run.”

Runners from across the country like Megan Sauer of Minnesota felt the nerves as they were officially checking in ahead of the big day.

She added, “I was feeling ok and then I got on the flight this morning, and I got nervous and got butterflies.”

Another runner added, “This is literally unlike anything else. The scale of it is so much bigger than everyone else… Even just the buzz on the streets, airport, hotel, or right down here near the finish line -- you can feel that energy.”

Runners can pick up their bibs at the Hynes Convention Center until Sunday at 6 pm.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW