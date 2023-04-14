Every player drafted with 46th overall pick in the last 20 years
For the New England Patriots, the 2023 NFL draft doesn’t just represent a chance to rebuild parts of the team, but it’s also an opportunity to improve the current roster dramatically, assuming they pick the right talent.
It’s crucial that coach Bill Belichick knocks it out of the park with the first and second-round draft picks.
Sure, it would be great if he could find a steal or two like he did with cornerbacks Marcus Jones and Jack Jones in last year’s draft, but it’ll be key for the team to hit on their premium picks.
They have a multitude of different needs, and this draft is deeper in some areas, like tight end, and less so in others, like wide receiver. For example, if the Patriots fail to grab one of the top receivers in the first round, things could be noticeably less appealing at the position by the time they come up on the board again at No. 46.
Yet, there’s always the possibility players fall later than expected and present new opportunities for the team, but there’s no way of knowing how something like that will unfold until actual names start getting taken off the draft board.
Today, we’re taking a look at every player drafted with the No. 46 pick over the last 20 years.
2022: DE Josh Paschal, Detroit Lions
David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports
2021: OT Jackson Carman, Cincinnati Bengals
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
2020: WR K. J. Hamler, Denver Broncos
Justin Edmonds/Getty Images
2019: CB Greedy Williams, Cleveland Browns
Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
2018: DE Breeland Speaks, Kansas City Chiefs
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
2017: CB Quincy Wilson, Indianapolis Colts
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
2016: DT A'Shawn Robinson, Detroit Lions
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
2015: S Jaquiski Tartt, San Francisco 49ers
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
2014: DE Stephon Tuitt, Pittsburgh Steelers
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
2013: LB Kiko Alonso, Buffalo Bills
Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
2012: LB Mychal Kendricks, Philadelphia Eagles
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
2011: OT Orlando Franklin, Denver Broncos
Chris Humphreys-USA TODAY Sports
2010: DT Linval Joseph, New York Giants
Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
2009: DE Connor Barwin, Houston Texans
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
2008: WR Jerome Simpson, Cincinnati Bengals
David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports
2007: DE LaMarr Woodley, Pittsburgh Steelers
Jason Bridge-USA TODAY Sports
2006: TE Joe Klopfenstein, St. Louis Rams
Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
2005: DE Matt Roth, Miami Dolphins
Craig Melvin-USA TODAY Sports
2004: OG Justin Smiley, San Francisco 49ers
Crystal LoGiudice-USA TODAY Sports
2003: CB Drayton Florence, San Diego Chargers
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
2002: WR Tim Carter, New York Giants
Howard Smith-USA TODAY Sports