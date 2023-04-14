Every player drafted with 46th overall pick in the last 20 years

For the New England Patriots, the 2023 NFL draft doesn’t just represent a chance to rebuild parts of the team, but it’s also an opportunity to improve the current roster dramatically, assuming they pick the right talent.

It’s crucial that coach Bill Belichick knocks it out of the park with the first and second-round draft picks.

Sure, it would be great if he could find a steal or two like he did with cornerbacks Marcus Jones and Jack Jones in last year’s draft, but it’ll be key for the team to hit on their premium picks.

They have a multitude of different needs, and this draft is deeper in some areas, like tight end, and less so in others, like wide receiver. For example, if the Patriots fail to grab one of the top receivers in the first round, things could be noticeably less appealing at the position by the time they come up on the board again at No. 46.

Yet, there’s always the possibility players fall later than expected and present new opportunities for the team, but there’s no way of knowing how something like that will unfold until actual names start getting taken off the draft board.

Today, we’re taking a look at every player drafted with the No. 46 pick over the last 20 years.

2022: DE Josh Paschal, Detroit Lions

David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

2021: OT Jackson Carman, Cincinnati Bengals

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

2020: WR K. J. Hamler, Denver Broncos

Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

2019: CB Greedy Williams, Cleveland Browns

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

2018: DE Breeland Speaks, Kansas City Chiefs

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

2017: CB Quincy Wilson, Indianapolis Colts

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

2016: DT A'Shawn Robinson, Detroit Lions

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

2015: S Jaquiski Tartt, San Francisco 49ers

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

2014: DE Stephon Tuitt, Pittsburgh Steelers

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

2013: LB Kiko Alonso, Buffalo Bills

Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

2012: LB Mychal Kendricks, Philadelphia Eagles

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

2011: OT Orlando Franklin, Denver Broncos

Chris Humphreys-USA TODAY Sports

2010: DT Linval Joseph, New York Giants

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

2009: DE Connor Barwin, Houston Texans

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

2008: WR Jerome Simpson, Cincinnati Bengals

David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports

2007: DE LaMarr Woodley, Pittsburgh Steelers

Jason Bridge-USA TODAY Sports

2006: TE Joe Klopfenstein, St. Louis Rams

Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

2005: DE Matt Roth, Miami Dolphins

Craig Melvin-USA TODAY Sports

2004: OG Justin Smiley, San Francisco 49ers

Crystal LoGiudice-USA TODAY Sports

2003: CB Drayton Florence, San Diego Chargers

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

2002: WR Tim Carter, New York Giants

Howard Smith-USA TODAY Sports

