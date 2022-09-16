Every Georgia football shutout during the Kirby Smart era

The Georgia Bulldogs have the most shutouts in college football since hiring head coach Kirby Smart in 2016. Kirby Smart is one of the top defensive minds in college football if not the best defensive coach.

In 2021, Georgia had a historically good defense. Alabama was the only team to score over 17 points on the Georgia defense. A record five players from the UGA defense were drafted in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft. Additionally, Georgia recorded three shutouts during the 2021 season.

Kirby Smart and Georgia added to the tally of shutouts with a 33-0 win over Samford on Sept. 10. Let’s take a look back at all nine of Georgia’s shutouts since Kirby Smart took over as head coach.

2017: Georgia 41, Tennessee 0

After Tennessee won in Athens in 2016, Kirby Smart and Georgia returned the favor and then some in Knoxville during the 2017 season. The Bulldogs held the Volunteers to just 147 total yards. Roquan Smith and company limited Tennessee to only seven first downs. Additionally, the Georgia defense forced four turnovers.

2018: Georgia 45, Austin Peay 0

Austin Peay managed to throw for only 61 yards at Georgia in the 2018 season opener. Georgia opened up with a 45-0 third quarter lead.

2019: Georgia 55, Arkansas State 0

Arkansas State averaged 3.2 yards per play at Georgia in 2019. The Red Wolves punted 10 times. Tyler Clark, Jermaine Johnson, Quay Walker, and Azeez Ojulari all recorded sacks for the Georgia defense.

2019: Georgia 21, Kentucky 0

Rainy conditions plagued the Georgia-Kentucky game in 2019. Both teams combined for only 52 total passing yards. Kentucky completed just two of 16 passes.

Richard LeCounte, Tae Crowder, Quay Walker, and Nakobe Dean all finished with six tackles for the Georgia defense. The game was tied 0-0 at the half, but Georgia got its rushing attack going in the second half to win 21-0.

2019: Georgia 27, Missouri 0

The Georgia Bulldogs shutout Missouri in Nov. 2019. Georgia’s defense held Missouri under 200 total yards. Richard LeCounte had an impressive interception for the UGA defense.

2021: Georgia 62, Vanderbilt 0

Georgia absolutely dominated Vanderbilt in 2021. The Bulldogs and their fans took over the Commodores’ stadium. UGA jumped out to a 35-0 first quarter lead. Vandy finished with five completions and two interceptions.

Additionally, Vanderbilt had only 77 total yards and averaged 1.7 yards per play. This was arguably Georgia’s most dominant performance of the Kirby Smart era.

2021: Georgia 37, Arkansas 0

Georgia absolutely dominated Arkansas in a 2021 noon game in Athens. The Bulldogs shutout the No. 8 Arkansas Razorbacks the week after doing the same at Vanderbilt. UGA allowed 161 total yards to Arkansas and scored a special teams touchdown on a blocked punt.

2021: Georgia 45, Georgia Tech 0

The Georgia Bulldogs shutout Georgia Tech after not playing the Yellow Jackets in 2020. Georgia’s 45-0 win over Tech made it so the Yellow Jackets had allowed 100 consecutive points (Notre Dame shut them out 55-0 the week before). Georgia Tech averaged 3.4 yards per play in the defeat at home.

2022: Georgia 33, Samford 0

Samford managed only three first downs in Athens. Georgia proved to be the better Bulldogs. Georgia linebacker Xavian Sorey recovered a fumble. Freshman defensive lineman Mykel Williams finished with a sack.

