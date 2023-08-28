Every Big Ten game in Week 1 of the 2023 college football season
Week 1 is on the horizon, and the Big Ten is full of new faces on the sidelines and on the field as a fresh year begins.
It all begins on Thursday, August 31 with a conference matchup to kick things off.
Wisconsin begins their season at home on Saturday, September 2 when the Badgers host Buffalo at Camp Randall Stadium.
There a number of intriguing conference matchups to begin the year, with three conference games taking place in Week 1. Among the non-conference slates includes the debut of Big Ten Saturday nights on NBC with West Virginia taking on Penn State.
Here is the complete Big Ten schedule in Week 1:
Thursday, August 31: Nebraska at Minnesota
Matt Rhule’s debut will take place in a conference matchup against a Minnesota team with Big Ten West title aspirations. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. CT on FOX.
Friday, September 1: Central Michigan at Michigan State
Without Payton Thorne, Michigan State likely turns to quarterback Noah Kim in their opener. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. CT on the FS1.
Saturday, September 2: Utah State at Iowa
Let’s get the Cade McNamara era started in Iowa City. Kickoff is set for 11 am C.T.
Saturday, September 2: Towson at Maryland
Maryland and Taulia Tagovailoa begin their season at home against Towson. The start time is still TBA.
Saturday, September 2: Fresno State at Purdue
Purdue begins their new era at home. Start time is set for 11:00 CT and on BTN.
Saturday, September 2: East Carolina at Michigan
Michigan begins their season at home with the game scheduled to be on Peacock at 11:00 a.m. CT.
Saturday, September 2: Buffalo at Wisconsin
The Badgers begin the Luke Fickell era at Camp Randall Stadium. The game is on FS1 with kickoff set for 2:30 p.m. CT.
Saturday, September 2: Ohio State at Indiana
The Buckeyes and Hoosiers start conference play in Week 1. The game is set for CBS at 2:30 p.m. CT.
Saturday, September 2: Toledo at Illinois
The Fighting Illini are opening their season at home on Big Ten Network. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. CT.
Saturday, September 2: West Virginia at Penn State
Penn State and West Virginia begin the Big Ten Saturday Night on NBC era at 6:30 p.m. CT.
Sunday, September 3: Northwestern at Rutgers
Rutgers and Northwestern start the year with a conference battle. The game is on CBS with kickoff set for 11:00 a.m. CT.