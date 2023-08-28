Every Big Ten game in Week 1 of the 2023 college football season

Week 1 is on the horizon, and the Big Ten is full of new faces on the sidelines and on the field as a fresh year begins.

It all begins on Thursday, August 31 with a conference matchup to kick things off.

Wisconsin begins their season at home on Saturday, September 2 when the Badgers host Buffalo at Camp Randall Stadium.

There a number of intriguing conference matchups to begin the year, with three conference games taking place in Week 1. Among the non-conference slates includes the debut of Big Ten Saturday nights on NBC with West Virginia taking on Penn State.

Here is the complete Big Ten schedule in Week 1:

Thursday, August 31: Nebraska at Minnesota

Nov 28, 2022; Omaha, Nebraska, US; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Matt Rhule at the introductory press conference at the Hawks Championship Center on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Rhule’s debut will take place in a conference matchup against a Minnesota team with Big Ten West title aspirations. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. CT on FOX.

Friday, September 1: Central Michigan at Michigan State

Michigan State quarterback Noah Kim drops back for a pass during football practice on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, in East Lansing. Credit: Nick King/Lansing State Journal-USA TODAY NETWORK

Without Payton Thorne, Michigan State likely turns to quarterback Noah Kim in their opener. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. CT on the FS1.

Saturday, September 2: Utah State at Iowa

Dec 31, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback Cade McNamara (12) looks to throw against the Georgia Bulldogs in the third quarter during the Orange Bowl college football CFP national semifinal game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Let’s get the Cade McNamara era started in Iowa City. Kickoff is set for 11 am C.T.

Saturday, September 2: Towson at Maryland

Nov 5, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Maryland Terrapins quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (3) throws a pass during warmups prior to the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Maryland and Taulia Tagovailoa begin their season at home against Towson. The start time is still TBA.

Saturday, September 2: Fresno State at Purdue

Sep 26, 2015; West Lafayette, IN, USA; A general view before the game between the Purdue Boilermakers and the Bowling Green Falcons at Ross Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Purdue begins their new era at home. Start time is set for 11:00 CT and on BTN.

Saturday, September 2: East Carolina at Michigan

Sep 4, 2021; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; General view Michigan Wolverines during the second half of the game between the Western Michigan Broncos and the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan begins their season at home with the game scheduled to be on Peacock at 11:00 a.m. CT.

Saturday, September 2: Buffalo at Wisconsin

Jul 27, 2023; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Wisconsin Badgers head coach Luke Fickell speaks to the media during the Big 10 football media day at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

The Badgers begin the Luke Fickell era at Camp Randall Stadium. The game is on FS1 with kickoff set for 2:30 p.m. CT.

Saturday, September 2: Ohio State at Indiana

Mar 9, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Kyle McCord (6) throws during spring football practice at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

The Buckeyes and Hoosiers start conference play in Week 1. The game is set for CBS at 2:30 p.m. CT.

Saturday, September 2: Toledo at Illinois

Jul 26, 2023; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema speaks to the media during Big 10 football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

The Fighting Illini are opening their season at home on Big Ten Network. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. CT.

Saturday, September 2: West Virginia at Penn State

Sep 18, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; A general view of Beaver Stadium prior to the game between the Auburn Tigers and the Penn State Nittany Lions. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Penn State and West Virginia begin the Big Ten Saturday Night on NBC era at 6:30 p.m. CT.

Sunday, September 3: Northwestern at Rutgers

Oct 2, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; A general view of the field at SHI Stadium before the game between the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the Ohio State Buckeyes. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Rutgers and Northwestern start the year with a conference battle. The game is on CBS with kickoff set for 11:00 a.m. CT.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire