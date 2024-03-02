Everton vs West Ham United LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction

(Getty Images)

Everton vs West Ham United LIVE: Premier League updates

Beto sees penalty saved by Areola, 0-0

Beto scores on the hour for Toffees, 1-0

Zouma quickly equalises for Hammers, 1-1

Soucek wins it late on for visitors, 1-2

Everton FC 1 - 3 West Ham United FC

17:02

FULL-TIME: EVERTON 1-3 WEST HAM

16:58

Substitution Mohammed Kudus Benjamin Anthony Johnson

16:58

Substitution Emerson Palmieri dos Santos Angelo Obinze Ogbonna

16:57

Assist Jarrod Bowen

16:55

McNeil's game is over, and he's replaced by Dobbin.

16:55

Yellow Card Michail Gregory Antonio

16:55

Dyche rolls the dice as Everton look to find an equaliser. Young striker Chermiti replaces Doucoure.

16:54

Kudus stood the ball up towards the back post and founds Soucek in space.

16:54

Yellow Card Jordan Lee Pickford

16:54

Yellow Card Tomáš SouÄek

16:53

Goal Tomáš SouÄek

16:53

The fourth official has indicated that there will be a minimum of five minutes of added time at the end of the game.

16:53

The Toffees keep possession with West Ham sitting deep inside their own box. Doucoure receives the ball in space and fires a pass into the feet of Garner between the lines. He turns just outside the penalty area and shoots, but his deflected effort falls into the arms of Areola.

16:50

Onana finds Calvert-Lewin on the right-hand side and the Everton forward plays a one-two with McNeil before striking towards goal, but his shot is blocked. The ball flies into the air and Onana challenges Coufal, but the West Ham defender heads away. Gomes receives it and carries into the box, but he fouls his opponent and the Hammers win a free-kick.

16:48

Soucek finds Antonio on the left-hand side and Godfrey comes out to pressure him, and the West Ham forward drives into the penalty area. He attempts to deliver into the box, but Pickford darts off his line to make the save. He spills it and Bowen rushes in, but the Everton goalkeeper gathers at the second attempt.

16:45

Everton come forward again as a long ball from McNeil finds Calvert-Lewin, who has peeled off to the right-hand side of attack. He remains patient, waiting for support, before picking out Gomes in the middle. The Portuguese midfielder shifts it onto his left foot before striking towards goal, but Areola gets his body behind it and saves.

16:43

Everton go close again! McNeil receives the ball just outside the penalty area and finds Calvert-Lewin inside the box. The Everton striker takes a touch and strikes towards the bottom corner, but Areola dives to his left to make another save. The West Ham goalkeeper has saved his team on multiple occasions so far.

16:42

Substitution Lucas Tolentino Coelho de Lima Michail Gregory Antonio

16:42

Substitution Jack David Harrison André Filipe Tavares Gomes

16:38

The Toffees are pushing! Garner finds Doucoure on the left-hand side in space with an excellent driven pass, and the Everton midfielder drives at the West Ham defence. He fires a cross into the box and Areola comes off his line to parry it clear. It falls to Godfrey on the edge of the penalty area, but he strikes it into the stands behind the goal.

16:37

Dyche makes a change in attack, and it's a straight swap in the striker position. Beto, who opened the scoring for Everton, is replaced by Calvert-Lewin.

16:35

Big chance for West Ham! A long ball over the top from Alvarez finds the run of Kudus, and he brings the ball down well on the edge of the box. Tarkowski and Godfrey are tussling with the forward, but he attempts to take it around Pickford, and the Everton goalkeeper does well to deny him and it's behind for a corner.

16:32

The Toffees go close once again! Beto tussles with the West Ham defenders before turning and creating space for himself outside of the box. He strikes it from the edge of the area and it deflects up in the air and is heading towards the top corner, but Areola scrambles across his line and tips it behind!

16:30

Everton have shown plenty of attacking intent in the second half, managing to create 1.02 expected goals (xG) since the break. The Toffees have tested Areola between the sticks with four shots on target, but the West Ham goalkeeper is having a superb game.

16:28

Moyes makes the first change of the game and it's an alteration in midfield. Ward-Prowse heads to the bench, and Phillips comes on to replace him.

16:27

Everton go close again! McNeil is found in space outside of the West Ham penalty area, and he gets the ball out of his feet and strikes towards the bottom corner with his left. It's a powerful strike, but Areola once again gets down low to make an excellent save.

16:23

Assist James Michael Edward Ward-Prowse

16:22

What a chance! Everton hit the Hammers on the counter-attack as McNeil drives through the middle of the pitch. He finds Harrison in behind the defence with a superb throughball, and the Everton winger waits patiently for support. He dinks the ball into the penalty area and McNeil is there to meet it, but Areola somehow prevents a goal with an excellent save!

16:19

Garner carried the ball down the right and produced a fantastic cross, perfectly onto the head of Beto.

16:17

Goal Norberto Bercique Gomes Betuncal

16:15

Harrison is dispossessed and Bowen is found on the left-hand side. He cuts in and drives into the penalty area and bears down on goal. He twists and turns inside the box, but Tarkowski makes a last-ditch challenge from just a few yards out to prevent an opportunity, and Everton can clear.

16:14

Onana fires the ball into the path of Beto, who turns well and feeds it out wide to Harrison. He attempts to deliver into the penalty area, but Soucek gets back well to deflect it off for a throw-in. Godfrey takes and finds Beto, who swivels inside the box and picks out McNeil, but his effort is tame and West Ham can clear.

16:12

Close for Everton! A Godfrey cross into the box is headed away by Paqueta, and Onana rises above Ward-Prowse to nod the ball into the path of McNeil, just outside the West Ham penalty area. He swivels and strikes it on the volley first time, but Areola gets down to his left to parry the ball away.

16:10

Kudus has gone down after a challenge with Mykolenko in the air. The West Ham forward landed awkwardly and the referee has stopped the game while he gets back to his feet. After a short delay, play resumes and Kudus is okay to continue.

16:07

Ward-Prowse gets the second half under way for West Ham at Goodison Park!

16:04

The two teams have managed just seven shots between them in the game so far. Everton have produced 1.01 expected goals (xG), with a significant chunk of that coming from Beto's penalty. The Hammers have managed just 0.34 expected goals, so both Moyes and Dyche will be disappointed with how little their sides created in the first half. It wouldn't be a surprise to see some attacking changes early in the second half as both teams push to open the scoring. Moyes could call upon Antonio, with the Hammers currently playing without a natural centre-forward. Dyche has Calvert-Lewin waiting patiently on the bench, but the English striker has struggled to find the back of the net of late.

16:00

Everton and West Ham go into the break at 0-0. It's been a game of minimal chances for either side, but Beto has had two opportunities to fire his team in front. The Portuguese striker was fed through beyond the Hammers' defence by McNeil, but his powerful effort from inside the box was saved by Areola. The Toffees then had the perfect chance to open the scoring as Zouma handled inside the box, and Dyche's men were awarded a penalty. Beto was the player to take and he placed the ball into the bottom corner, but Areola made a superb stop to deny him and keep the game at 0-0. It's been an evenly matched game so far, with neither team looking entirely convincing when they get into the final third.

15:54

HALF-TIME: EVERTON 0-0 WEST HAM

15:51

West Ham have a throw-in deep inside the Everton half, and Coufal takes it short to Kudus. He cuts inside onto his left foot and delivers a cross into the penalty area. Zouma rises above his marker and looks to head towards goal, but it's comfortably wide of the target.

15:49

The fourth official has indicated that there will be a minimum of four minutes of added time at the end of the first half.

15:48

Areola dived to his left and the ball was heading into the bottom corner, but the West Ham goalkeeper stuck out a hand and made a strong save to deny him.

15:47

Penalty Save Alphonse Francis Areola

15:47

Penalty Miss Norberto Bercique Gomes Betuncal

15:44

Pickford finds Doucoure in space on the right-hand side with a superb side volley, and he picks out Beto who does well to win a throw-in. The ball comes back into play and Beto tries to deliver into the box, but it strikes Zouma and the Everton players are appealing for a penalty! The referee says no, but this will be checked.

15:42

Kudus switches the ball out wide to Ward-Prowse, who finds the run of Paqueta. He battles with Tarkowski, but the Everton defender does well to get a foot in. The Hammers recycle possession and Alvarez finds Coufal out wide. He gets to the byline and delivers, but his cross deflects off Mykolenko before cannoning back off the West Ham defender, and it's behind for a goal-kick.

15:40

Garner will take the corner and it's a dangerous delivery, but West Ham clear. The ball comes back out to McNeil, but Bowen does well to dispossess him. The Hammers now have an opportunity to break through Kudus, and he finds Ward-Prowse out wide. However, Harrison does well to track back and win the ball for Everton.

15:38

Mavropanos finds Kudus out wide, and he comes inside to Alvarez. It's delivered into the box but Tarkowski intercepts and Everton can break. Harrison sends a lofted pass to Doucoure on the right-hand side, and he cuts in before finding McNeil on the edge of the penalty area. He looks to find a team-mate with a cross, but it's deflected behind.

15:37

Everton will have an opportunity from a corner after McNeil's cross was deflected behind. Garner delivers towards the back post, but it's headed away by Zouma. West Ham win it back and they look to hit Everton on the counter-attack with Kudus, but Godfrey delays him well and the Toffees regain possession.

15:35

It's been an evenly matched game so far, with both sides managing three shots, with one on target, and five touches inside the opposition box. The Toffees have had slightly more possession with 53.1 per cent, and they've had the best chance of the match so far thanks to Beto.

15:31

Emerson has gone down inside the West Ham half and he looks in some discomfort. The medical team have entered the pitch and are providing him with treatment. It appears to be a knee problem for the defender, but after a short delay, he's back on his feet and he's going to try and continue.

15:29

Beto holds the ball up well with Zouma tussling with him, and the West Ham man brings him down. The referee awards a free-kick from just outside of the box, and Harrison and Garner are standing over it. Garner delivers to the back post, but it's headed away. McNeil crosses it back into the penalty area and Beto is there, but Areola rushes out to block his effort.

15:27

Chance for Everton! Tarkowski finds McNeil between the lines and he spots the run of Beto, slotting him in with a superb through-ball. The Portuguese striker is one-on-one with Areola and strikes it low, but the West Ham goalkeeper makes a smart stop to deny him. He'll be disappointed not to have found the back of the net.

15:25

Beto finds Doucoure inside the West Ham half, but he fails to control the ball and it falls to Onana. The Everton midfielder drives towards the penalty area and attempts an ambitious strike from distance, but it deflects up into the air and Areola comes off his line to gather.

15:24

Everton are pushing forward now as Harrison looks to take on Coufal, and he creates space for himself to deliver a cross. Doucoure challenges Areola but the goalkeeper punches it away, and Mykolenko strikes it on the volley, but his effort is wide of the post. The referee has blown his whistle for a foul on Areola, so it wouldn't have counted.

15:20

Kudus fights with Mykolenko and wins the ball, driving down the right-hand side. He finds Coufal on the overlap and he sends a dangerous cross into the box, but Godfrey is there to put the ball behind for a corner. Ward-Prowse will take and he delivers into the penalty area. Mavropanos rises highest, but his header is wide of the mark.

15:17

The Toffees are looking to play out from the back, but a wayward pass from McNeil goes straight behind for a corner to the Hammers. Bowen will take but it's headed away. Emerson helps it back into the penalty area and it finds Paqueta unmarked, but he can't direct his volley on target and it's behind for a goal-kick to Everton.

15:15

Bowen is found in behind the Everton defence and he gets one-on-one with Harrison, but his cross is deflected behind for a corner. Ward-Prowse is there to take it and he delivers towards the front post, but Tarkowski is there to head the ball away from danger.

15:15

Everton's high press causes problems for the Hammers at the back and Areola's clearance can only find Onana, and the Toffees have a chance to attack. He fires a pass into the feet of Doucoure who tries to find Godfrey with a first-time pass around the corner, but he gets too much on it and the ball goes out of play.

15:13

West Ham look to break away down the left-hand side with Emerson, but Branthwaite rushes across to intercept and hits the ball out for a throw-in. The Hammers continue to attack as the ball comes out wide to Kudus. He cuts inside and delivers, but it's headed away. It falls to Alvarez who strikes from outside of the box, but Pickford gets down well to make a strong save.

15:08

Everton have their first shot of the game. Onana drives through the middle with the ball, but he's dispossessed. It falls into the path of Beto, who tries to find Harrison, but the ball cannons back into his feet. The Portuguese striker picks it up once again just outside the box and unleashes from range, but it goes comfortably wide of the post.

15:07

Dyche's side are enjoying more of the possession in the early stages of the game, with Moyes instructing his players to sit deep and absorb the pressure. It's been a cagey start to the match, with neither side showing too much of an attacking threat in the first half so far.

15:05

Everton win a throw-in deep inside the West Ham half, and they recycle possession back to Branthwaite. He sends it long towards Godfrey, but Emerson is there to win the header. The Toffees come forward again as Godfrey looks to take on Paqueta and he goes down appealing for a free-kick, but the referee is having none of it.

15:03

Garner gets the game under way for Everton at Goodison Park!

15:00

The players are making their way out onto the pitch ahead of kick-off.

14:54

Moyes has named an unchanged side from West Ham's previous fixture, and it's no surprise. The Hammers ended a six-game winless run with a 4-2 victory over Brentford, and the Scottish manager clearly feels the 11 players who started that match deserve another chance to impress.

14:49

Dyche has made two changes from Everton's 1-1 draw against Brighton last weekend in the Premier League. Idrissa Gueye misses out through injury, so Amadou Onana comes into the starting XI. There's a straight swap in attack too, with Calvert-Lewin dropping to the bench and Beto coming into the side.

14:49

WEST HAM SUBS: Lukasz Fabianski, Ben Johnson, Aaron Cresswell, Michail Antonio, Kalvin Phillips, Danny Ings, Angelo Ogbonna, Nayef Aguerd, Divin Mubama.

14:44

WEST HAM (4-2-3-1): Alphonse Areola; Emerson, Kurt Zouma, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Vladimir Coufal; Edson Alvarez, Tomas Soucek; Lucas Paqueta, James Ward-Prowse, Mohammed Kudus; Jarrod Bowen.

14:44

EVERTON SUBS: Nathan Patterson, Michael Keane, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Joao Virginia, Ashley Young, Andre Gomes, Seamus Coleman, Youssef Chermiti, Lewis Dobbin.

14:39

EVERTON (4-4-1-1): Jordan Pickford; Vitalii Mykolenko, Jarrad Branthwaite, James Tarkowski, Ben Godfrey; Dwight McNeil, James Garner, Amadou Onana, Jack Harrison; Abdoulaye Doucoure; Beto.

14:33

West Ham lost in the previous meeting between the two sides at the London Stadium earlier in the season, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin scoring the only goal in a 1-0 victory for Everton. The Hammers will be hoping to continue their momentum from their last fixture, where they ended a six-game winless run in the Premier League with a 4-2 win over Brentford. David Moyes’ side have conceded at least twice in each of their last four Premier League games, shipping 13 goals in total. They last had a longer run of conceding multiple goals between November and January last season (five).

14:33

Everton go into today’s game in a poor run of form having not won in their last nine Premier League matches (D5 L4). Only once have they had a longer run without a win in the competition, going 12 games from the start of the 1994-95 campaign. The Toffees are yet to come away with three points in 2024, drawing five of the six games they’ve played so far. Sean Dyche’s side recently saw their 10-point deduction reduced to six points, giving them a little breathing room in their battle to stay in the division. The supporters at Goodison Park will hope that will allow them to play with a little less pressure on their shoulders.

14:33

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Premier League fixture between Everton and West Ham at Goodison Park.

14:00

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…

14:30

