Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur, live! Score, how to watch, live updates, videos

Tottenham looks to stay hot and complete a season sweep of Everton when the Premier League returns to Goodison Park on Saturday.

The two sides will kick off the Premier League matchweek with a 7:30am ET kickoff that will see Spurs looking to strengthen its top-four position and Everton aiming to climb out of the bottom three (again).

Everton’s season progress has stalled, and goals are the biggest obstacle as finishing stopped them cold against Fulham last time out.

Tottenham has won two of three after beating Brentford 3-2 on Wednesday and drew Man United in the third match of an unbeaten run, and posting back-to-back wins would be nice. That's especially true considering their 1-2-2 run across their last five league home outings

How to watch Everton vs Tottenham live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 7:30am ET, Saturday (February 3)

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBC.com

Everton focus, team news

OUT: Abdoulaye Doucoure (thigh), Dele Alli (groin), Andre Gomes (calf) | QUESTIONABLE: Seamus Coleman (knock), Amadou Onana (knee), Arnaut Danjuma (ankle)

Tottenham focus, team news

OUT: Heung-min Son (international duty), Yves Bissouma (international duty), Manor Solomon (knee), Ryan Sessegnon (thig), Giovani Lo Celso (thigh)