Even if Ernest Jones plays vs. 49ers, his role will likely be situational

Ernest Jones has been out since injuring his ankle against the Vikings in Week 16, but he’s been designated to return from injured reserve and has a good chance to play in Sunday’s NFC title game. The rookie linebacker had become a big part of the defense, recording one sack and two interceptions since becoming a starter in Week 8.

As much as his return would help the Rams on Sunday, don’t expect him to play a major role. Raheem Morris told reporters on Thursday that even if Jones is activated and plays, he’ll be more of a situational player rather than a full-time defender.

The Rams also are not going to take away signal-calling duties from Troy Reeder, which means he’ll remain the primary linebacker on most downs.

Rams DC Raheem Morris also said even if LB Ernest Jones returns this week, they wouldn’t put the workload of wearing the green dot on him coming off of his ankle injury. Situational role is more likely. — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) January 27, 2022

With how run-heavy the 49ers are, the Rams are likely to be in their base defense more often than usual. They’ll still use a lot of nickel packages, but on first and second down, expect to see two inside linebackers on the field along with three defensive linemen and two edge rushers.

What makes Jones’ path to playing time a bit trickier is the presence of Travin Howard, who has played extremely well as the No. 2 linebacker next to Reeder. Taking Howard out of the game plan completely may not be the best approach for Los Angeles.

