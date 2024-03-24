Evansville basketball holds off Quinnipiac with gutsy win in CBI tournament opener

Only 38 Division I men’s basketball programs will still be alive in their respective postseason tournaments by Monday morning.

That includes the University of Evansville Purple Aces.

No. 11-seeded UE won 64-63 in its College Basketball Invitational opener against No. 6 Quinnipiac on Sunday evening in Daytona Beach, Florida. It marked the program’s first postseason victory since 2015 when the Aces won the CollegeInsider.com Tournament championship.

They’ll have to win four times in as many days to clinch another title, but a second-half rally kept their season going. If the Aces (17-17) do win again, they’ll avoid a losing record on the season for the first time since 2017-18.

UE nearly let a late lead slip away

This first-round game wasn’t the prettiest display of basketball, which is understandable given the Aces hadn’t played for 16 days. But they survived and advanced.

UE trailed by as many as nine in the first half, came back to take a 10-point advantage midway through the second half and then Quinnipiac tied it at 55 with two minutes to go.

But Gage Bobe answered with a 3-pointer, Cam Haffner hit a jumper and Kenny Strawbridge Jr. ultimately iced the win with a late layup. They are now 13-0 in games they have held a lead with five minutes remaining.

Four Aces finished in double figures led by Bobe and Strawbridge Jr. with 11 points each while Tanner Cuff and Chuck Bailey III added 10 apiece. They were outrebounded 40-33, which is usually a bad omen, but it didn’t impact the result.

Quinnipiac (24-10) never seemed to get its offense rolling as it shot just 37%, yet it remained within a possession inside the final 30 seconds. The Bobcats, who won the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference regular-season title, hit a 3-pointer as time expired to make it a one-point finish.

The Aces were without two of their most important pieces

Ben Humrichous didn’t make the trip and Yacine Toumi didn’t play despite being in uniform and going through pregame warmups. They’re the Aces’ top two leading scorers and rebounders, accounting for 25.5 points and 11.2 boards per game.

Toumi had started all 33 games before Sunday while Humrichous missed his ninth game – UE improved to 2-7 without him. Humrichous is still recovering from the injury that nagged him since December, according to coach David Ragland.

“I give a lot of credit to Ben,” Ragland said during his pregame radio interview with Jevin Redman. “He did a great job fighting through his injury for the second half of the season. Once Christmas hit, he was really dealing with a lot of pain. We gave him some time to get healthier, but he was never 100%. He fought through it for his teammates.”

Tanner Cuff and Josh Hughes started in their place. It's unknown if Toumi will be able to play in the second round.

Evansville will play No. 3 seed Seattle in the CBI quarterfinals

The Aces will be back in action Monday at 5:30 p.m. CDT against Seattle (20-14) in the quarterfinals as they look to win four games in as many days. The game will be streamed on FloHoops ($30 subscription).

Seattle defeated Delaware State 79-66 in the first round. UE is 2-1 all-time against the Redhawks, but they haven’t met since 1971.

The eight CBI teams remaining are (1) High Point, (3) Seattle, (4) Arkansas State, (5) Montana, (7) Fairfield, (9) Cleveland State, (11) Evansville and (15) Chicago State.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Evansville basketball defeats Quinnipiac in CBI tournament first round