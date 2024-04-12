European Challenge Cup: Iain Henderson and Steven Kitshoff named in Ulster Rugby side to face Clermont

Iain Henderson is fit to lead Ulster in their European Challenge Cup quarter-final against Clermont on Saturday.

The lock had been a doubt having picked up a foot injury against Montpellier in the last-16 win.

Prop Steven Kitshoff is also included having been dealing with an ankle issue since last weekend.

Ulster are aiming to make a first European semi-final since reaching the last-four of this competition in 2021.

For what is their fourth away game in a row, interim head coach Richie Murphy makes two changes to his starting side from the win over Montpellier.

After missing out with concussion last week, Mike Lowry returns on the wing and takes the place of Will Addison with Stewart Moore returning to full-back.

In the back-row, flanker Harry Sheridan comes in for Matty Rea.

Among the replacements, Ethan McIlroy and Tom Stewart return having been late omissions last week while, in what is again a 6:2 split, Marcus Rea will wear the 23 jersey.

Line-ups

ASM Clermont: Alex Newsome; Bautista Delguy, Leon Darricarrere, Julien Heriteau, Alivereti Raka; Anthony Belleau, Baptiste Jauneau (capt); Giorgi Beria, Yohan Beheregaray, Rabah Slimani; Thibault Lanen, Tomas Lavanini; Killian Tixeront, Peceli Yato, Pita-Gus Sowakula.

Replacements: Etienne Fourcade, Daniel Bibi Biziwu, Giorgi Dzmanashvili, Rob Simmons, Alexandre Fischer, Sebastien Bezy, Theo Giral, Joris Jurand.

Ulster: Stewart Moore; Robert Baloucoune; James Hume; Stuart McCloskey; Mike Lowry; Nathan Doak, John Cooney; Steven Kitshoff; Rob Herring, Tom O'Toole; Alan O'Connor, Iain Henderson (capt); Harry Sheridan, David McCann, Nick Timoney.

Replacements: Tom Stewart, Andrew Warwick, Scott Wilson, Cormac Izuchukwu, Dave Ewers, Jake Flannery, Ethan Mcilroy, Marcus Rea.

Referee: Christophe Ridley (ENG)