EuroEyes Cyclassics Hamburg 2019 – full results and standings: Elia Viviani makes history with third win in a row

It was an unforgettable day for Elia Viviani - REX

Elia Viviani became the first rider to claim three EuroEyes Cyclassics Hamburg titles in a row as he sprinted into the record books on Sunday.

Viviani overcame an elite field of sprinters, with Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Soudal) - the last man other than Viviani to win the event - finishing second.

Fellow Italian Giacomo Nizzolo (Dimension Data) came third.

The WorldTour continues at the Vuelta a España on Monday with the 188km third stage from Ibi. Ciudad del Juguete to Alicante.