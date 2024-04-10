Euro 2024 stadiums: Your guide to the 10 venues and host cities

The Olympiastadion in Berlin will host the Euro 2024 final - Getty Images/Sean Gallup

This summer’s European Championship will be the first major tournament to introduce gender-neutral toilets at all venues.

The event in Germany will also feature a similar policy for security checks, including body searches, conducted on supporters entering grounds as organisers “embrace gender identities and expressions as a spectrum that is not limited to a binary concept”.

The tournament-wide use of gender-neutral toilets at Euro 2024 comes amid a crackdown on them in Britain as part of what the Government said last year were “wider efforts to protect single-sex spaces”.

Their introduction in Germany this summer is part of a key pillar of Uefa’s Environmental, Social and Governance Strategy for the tournament. The official website for the tournament confirms the policy will apply to each of its 10 venues, stating they “will provide gender-neutral lanes at all entrances, where aspects like body checks before entering the stadium are performed without connection to binary limitations of gender identification or expression”.

Here is everything you need to know about each venue at Euro 2024:

Berlin

Germany’s capital since reunification in 1990. Top attractions include the Brandenburg Gate and the 368m-tall TV tower.

Stadium name: Olympiastadion Berlin

Capacity: 70,000

Olympiastadion has a blue running track between the fans and pitch - Getty Images/Boris Streubel

The largest venue at Euro 2024, with its distinctive blue running track circling the pitch, the Olympiastadion Berlin was built in 1936 for that year’s Summer Olympic Games.

Notable past sporting events at this ground include the 2006 World Cup final between Italy and France, the 2015 Champions League final between Barcelona and Juventus and the 2009 World Athletics Championships where Usain Bolt broke the 100m and 200m world records, which have both remained since.

In the present day, the stadium serves as the home of Hertha BSC, who play in 2. Bundesliga, the second tier of German football, and will be the stage for the Euro 2024 final.

Euro 2024 matches

June 15: Spain vs Croatia (5pm)

June 21: Poland vs Austria (5pm)

June 25: Netherlands vs Austria (5pm)

June 29: Round of 16, 2A vs 2B (5pm)

July 6: Quarter-final (8pm)

July 14: Final (8pm)

Cologne

Cologne sits on the River Rhine and is home to Germany’s most visited landmark: the Cathedral Church of Saint Peter, a Unesco World Heritage Site.

Stadium name: Cologne Stadium (Rhein Energie Stadion)

Capacity: 47,000

Rhein Energie Stadion will be called the Cologne Stadium for the Euros - Getty Images/Christof Koepsel

This venue is the home of Bundesliga side 1. FC Koln, and was constructed for the 2006 World Cup in Germany, although this is the third stadium that has existed on this same site in Cologne since 1923.

The 2020 Europa League final between Sevilla and Inter Milan was played here behind closed doors during the Covid pandemic and the German national women’s cup final has been held at this venue since 2010.

Aside from football, a range of other events also take place at this venue annually including American football matches, ice hockey matches and music concerts.

Euro 2024 matches

June 15: Hungary vs Switzerland (2pm)

June 19: Scotland vs Switzerland (8pm)

June 22: Belgium vs Romania (8pm)

June 25: England vs Slovenia (8pm)

June 30: Round of 16, 1B vs 3A/D/E/F (8pm)

The cultural heart of the Ruhr region, Dortmund was predominantly known for coal, steel and beer but has evolved into a major tech hub.

Stadium name: BVB Stadion Dortmund (Signal Iduna Park)

Capacity: 66,000

Borussia Dortmund's stadium is famed for its 'Die Gelbe Wand' (The Yellow Wall) - Getty Images/Alexander Scheuber

Belonging to one of German football’s heavy-hitters, Borussia Dortmund, this venue is famed worldwide for ‘Die Gelbe Wand’ (The Yellow Wall), the single-tier south stand with a capacity to house up to 25,000 home supporters on matchdays.

The stadium is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, having been constructed for the 1974 Fifa World Cup in West Germany, and was where Liverpool dramatically won the 2001 Uefa Cup, defeating Spanish side Deportivo Alaves in a 5-4 thriller after extra-time.

This was also the scene of Italy’s extra-time victory over hosts Germany in the 2006 Fifa World Cup semi-final, and the second semi-final of this year’s Euros will be taking place here.

Euro 2024 matches

June 15: Italy vs Albania (8pm)

June 18: Turkey vs Georgia (5pm)

June 22: Turkey vs Portugal (5pm)

June 25: France vs Poland (5pm)

June 29: Round of 16, 1A vs 2C (8pm)

July 10: Semi-final (8pm)

Dusseldorf

Düsseldorf has 250 beer houses and restaurants in its Old Town, which has been dubbed ‘the longest bar in the world’.

Stadium name: Düsseldorf Arena (Merkur Spiel-Arena)

Capacity: 47,000

The stadium has a retractable roof - Getty Images/Stuart Franklin

This venue is where 2. Bundesliga side Fortuna Dusseldorf play their home fixtures, and is situated near the banks of the river Rhine.

Opened in September 2004, this will be the first time this stadium has been used for a major men’s international tournament, but it has staged several Germany men’s team friendlies in the past.

Its retractable roof and indoor heating system have also made it an attractive venue for various non-football events, primarily concerts.

Artists who have performed here include the Rolling Stones, Bon Jovi, Bruce Springsteen, Take That, Madonna, Beyonce and One Direction, with Coldplay set to perform here two weeks after the quarter-final on July 6.

Euro 2024 matches

June 17: Austria vs France (8pm)

June 21: Slovakia vs Ukraine (2pm)

June 24: Albania vs Spain (8pm)

July 1: Round of 16, 2D vs 2E (5pm)

July 6: Quarter-final (5pm)

Frankfurt

Frankfurt is Germany’s fifth-largest city. Situated on the banks of the river Main, it has become a global hub for finance.

Stadium name: Frankfurt Arena (Deutsche Bank Park)

Capacity: 46,000

The Frankfurt Arena also hosts NFL games - Getty Images/Alex Grimm

Based in the country’s financial capital, this stadium has existed for nearly a century, having been built in 1925, but has undergone two significant reconstructions, first in the 1950s and then in the 1970s before the 1974 Fifa World Cup.

The home of Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt, this venue has featured in all three previous major men’s international tournaments hosted in Germany, while it has also hosted the 2011 Fifa Women’s World Cup final between the USA and Japan.

Last year, two regular-season National Football League (NFL) matches took place here for the first time, following in the footsteps of the now-defunct local American football team Frankfurt Galaxy, who played their home matches here from 1991 to 2007.

Euro 2024 matches

June 17: Belgium vs Slovakia (5pm)

June 20: Denmark vs England (5pm)

June 23: Switzerland vs Germany (8pm)

June 26: Slovakia vs Romania (5pm)

July 1: Round of 16, 1F vs 3A/B/C (8pm)

Gelsenkirchen

Once known for coal mining and steel, these days visitors to Gelsenkirchen find green space, theatres and boat cruises.

Stadium name: Arena AufSchalke (Veltins-Arena)

Capacity: 50,000

The Arena AufSchalke will host England's opening game - Getty Images/Frederic Scheidemann

England will commence their Euro 2024 campaign here against Serbia on Sunday, June 16, at the same venue where they were eliminated from the 2006 Fifa World Cup quarter-finals on penalties against Portugal.

Opened in August 2001, this stadium was built after FC Schalke 04 opted to move just a 10-minute walk away from their old Parkstadion into a more contemporary football ground. As well as hosting five matches during the 2006 Fifa World Cup, it was also where the 2004 Uefa Champions League final took place between Monaco and Porto.

Boasting not only a retractable roof but also a retractable pitch, the venue can serve as a multi-purpose arena for a variety of sporting and non-sporting events. Whether it’s a Taylor Swift concert in July, or an international annual biathlon competition in December, this stadium has it covered.

Euro 2024 matches

June 16: Serbia vs England (8pm)

June 20: Spain vs Italy (8pm)

June 26: Georgia vs Portugal (8pm)

June 30: Round of 16, 1C vs 3D/E/F (5pm)

Hamburg

Hamburg’s nightlife makes it a ‘bucket list’ for many tourists. It is the third-biggest European city that is not a national capital.

Stadium name: Volksparkstadion Hamburg

Capacity: 50,000

The Volksparkstadion Hamburg will host five Euro 2024 matches - Getty Images/Boris Streubel

Former European champions Hamburger SV play their football at this venue, which was opened in 2000 to replace the previous Volkparkstadion which had stood on the same site since 1953.

Over the years, this stadium has been used in all three previous men’s international tournaments in Germany, while also staging the 2010 Uefa Europa League final between Atletico Madrid and Fulham.

The stadium’s northwest corner previously featured a large clock implemented in 2001 by Hamburger to commemorate the fact they had never been relegated from the first tier of German football since the Bundesliga began in 1963.

However, this had to come down in 2018 once the club suffered relegation to the 2. Bundesliga, where they have remained since.

Euro 2024 matches

June 16: Poland vs Netherlands (2pm)

June 19: Croatia vs Albania (2pm)

June 22: Georgia vs Czech Republic (2pm)

June 26: Czech Republic vs Turkey (8pm)

July 5: Quarter-final (8pm)

Leipzig

Since the 2010s, the city has been celebrated as a hip urban centre with a high quality of living. It is often called the ‘new Berlin’. It was also once the home of Johann Sebastian Bach.

Stadium name: Leipzig Stadium (Red Bull Arena)

Capacity: 42,000

The Red Bull Arena will be known as Leipzig Stadium for the Euros - Getty Images/Maja Hitij

This venue was first opened in 2004 and is contained within the structure of the previous Zentralstadion that was built on the same site in 1956.

Bundesliga side RB Leipzig have called this their home since 2010, after forming a year earlier, and their owners Red Bull purchased the Leipzig Arena for the club’s home fixtures.

The stadium hosted five games during the 2006 Fifa World Cup, including a 1-1 group-stage draw between France and South Korea, where an angry Zinedine Zidane kicked one of the dressing room doors in frustration at full-time. This left a dent that has since been signposted with a golden frame by RB Leipzig for all visitors to see.

Euro 2024 matches

June 18: Portugal vs Czech Republic (8pm)

June 21: Netherlands vs France (8pm)

June 24: Croatia vs Italy (8pm)

July 2: Round of 16, 1D vs 2F (8pm)

Munich

Germany’s third-largest city, after Berlin and Hamburg, and a destination brimming with history, art galleries, parks and beer gardens. The world-famous Oktoberfest (a beer festival from mid- or late-September to the first Sunday in October) attracts more than six million visitors.

Stadium name: Munich Football Arena (Allianz Arena)

Capacity: 67,000

Bayern Munich's stadium can change colour - Getty Images/Harry Langer

Built in 2005, this venue was initially the home ground for both Bayern Munich and 1860 Munich until 2017, after which Bayern became sole tenants.

This stadium was the first ever that could completely change colour, with an exterior made up of over 2,800 inflated plastic panels filled with LED lights that all illuminate once evening arrives in Munich.

The 2012 Champions League final was hosted here, where Chelsea overcame Bayern’s home advantage to triumph on penalties, and will be where next year’s final is held. The stadium also hosted four matches at Euro 2020, making it the first stadium ever to be used in consecutive European Championship tournaments.

Euro 2024 matches

June 14: Germany vs Scotland (8pm)

June 17: Romania vs Ukraine (2pm)

June 20: Slovenia vs Serbia (2pm)

June 25: Denmark vs Serbia (8pm)

July 2: Round of 16, 1E vs 3A/B/C/D (5pm)

July 9: Semi-final (8pm)

Stuttgart is home to two of the most famous car manufacturers in the world, Mercedes and Porsche. Visitors can also enjoy a rich winemaking and culinary scene.

Stadium name: Stuttgart Arena (MHPArena)

Capacity: 54,000

Undetonated World War II bombs were once found underneath the stadium - Getty Images/Christian Kaspar-Bartke

This venue was built in 1933 and has been renovated numerous times over the course of its existence, becoming a dedicated football ground since 2011.

The stadium has previously hosted matches in all three men’s international tournaments in Germany, as well as two European Cup finals, in 1959 and 1988, and the 1993 World Athletics Championship where Linford Christie won 100m gold for Great Britain.

Whilst undergoing redevelopment in 2009, 18 undetonated World War II bombs were uncovered underneath the stadium, which meant all construction had to be temporarily halted whilst the bombs were safely removed.

Euro 2024 matches

June 16: Slovenia vs Denmark (5pm)

June 19: Germany vs Hungary (5pm)

June 23: Scotland vs Hungary (8pm)

June 26: Play-off winner B vs Belgium (5pm)

July 5: Quarter-final (5pm)

