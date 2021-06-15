Euro 2020: Did Antonio Rudiger bite Paul Pogba? And if he didn't, what was he doing?

Did Antonio Rudiger draw some inspiration from Luis Suarez during Germany's game against France on Tuesday?

And no, we're not talking about Rudiger scoring goals like Suarez.

The German defender appeared to bite Paul Pogba late in the first half of the game. Take a look.

What did Antonio Rudiger do to Paul Pogba? (via Euro world feed)

The apparent chomp drew an immediate reaction from Pogba, who certainly felt something. While soccer players have a tendency to embellish injurious events, Pogba couldn't see what Rudiger was doing to him. Asking Pogba to immediately fake that reaction without eyes in the back of his head is impossible.

If Rudiger didn't bite Pogba, then he inexplicably buried his face in the back of Pogba's sweaty jersey and moved his jaw for a different reason. What reason that could be for other than a quick nibble is doesn't seem immediately obvious to us. Wanting to taste another person's sweat doesn't seem like a logical answer.

If that was a bite, it wasn't as strong as Suarez's bites have been. The Uruguayan striker has bitten at least two opponents in major games. Suarez bit Chelsea's Branislav Ivanovic when he was playing for Liverpool in 2013. A year later, Suarez bit Italy's Giorgio Chiellini in the World Cup.

Chiellini is playing for Italy at Euro 2020. If Italy and France end up meeting in the knockout rounds, Pogba and Chiellini now appear to have something in common to talk about before the game.

