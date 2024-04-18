ETSU Tennis teams are the No. 1 seed in the SoCon quarter-finals

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The second season will get underway on Thursday for the ETSU Buccaneers in Chattanooga when they open SoCon Tennis Quarterfinal tournament action.

ETSU men finished with an undefeated 7-0 mark in the SoCon, earned their fourth SoCon regular season championship in the past five seasons and their 12th overall as members of the conference.

The women ranked as the 64th best team in the country, also finished 7-0 in conference play and now look to add another accolade to its resume. Both teams know they will be the hunted this weekend.

“Last year, we lost our regular season. We couldn’t we couldn’t get it. It feels good. We have new guys. You have a young team that is playing well. This year and it feels good.”

“We have a really good team and like I said before, I think we won the regular season and gave you more confidence for the team. And we are ready.”

“We see you got the ball zone behind your base coming for you right? A little bit different. I think everybody wants to beat us. And, you know, we just have to be ready. I think we’re ready, but obviously, we have to play well.”

The women will start at 8:30 Thursday morning against UNC-G, while the men go off at 4 p.m. also against UNC-G.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.