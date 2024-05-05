ETSU gets a commitment from a 6’11 senior from VCU

Richmond, VA — Even though the transfer portal is closed for entry, it’s still open for business if you are looking to take and this afternoon the ETSU Bucs did just that.

This morning on his social media account vcu transfer roosevelt wheeler a 6-foot-11 center who played in 15 games this season for the rams has committed to brooks savage and his coaching staff….

This will be the 3rd school for wheeler who started at Louisville and played 2 years and saw action in 46 collegiate games and 15 this past season at VCU. He will now have one year of eligibility remaining.

