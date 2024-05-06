ETSU Buccaneers sweep VMI in their home series Season Finale

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (May 5, 2024) – The ETSU baseball team outscored VMI by a score of 20-1 in a doubleheader sweep of the Keydets on Sunday afternoon at Thomas Stadium. The Bucs won game one 11-1 in seven innings before shutting out VMI by a score of 9-0 to complete the series sweep. The sweep over VMI, which is the team’s third in the last four years over the Keydets, boosts ETSU’s record to 30-15 overall and 12-6 in SoCon play. Furthermore, the two victories on Sunday pushed ETSU’s win total at Thomas Stadium this season to 23, which is the most the Bucs have had in a single season since moving into the stadium for the 2012 season.

The Bucs will finish out their home schedule on Wednesday when they welcome UNC Asheville to Johnson City. Prior to Wednesday’s game, ETSU will recognize its senior class. First pitch between the Bucs and Bulldogs is set for 5 p.m. from Thomas Stadium.

