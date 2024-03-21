ESPN's Dick Vitale, now cancer-free, hopes to call college basketball games next season

The college basketball world has been missing its most iconic broadcaster. He's been missing college basketball just as much.

ESPN's Dick Vitale hasn't called a college basketball game this season as he continues to recover from vocal cord cancer. In July, the 84-year-old announced his diagnosis, his third battle with cancer in two years. He said he’d “fight like hell” to recover, and it was a success. He announced in December he was cancer-free.

But his cancer treatment made Vitale unable to talk during his recovery. Even without speaking, he still is using his voice. Taking the lead from his late friend Jim Valvano, Vitale authored, with former USA TODAY Sports reporter Scott Gleeson, the book “Until My Last Breath: Fighting Cancer With My Young Heroes.”

The book, released this month, recounts Vitale’s journey with cancer and the inspiration he received from his "All-Courageous Team" — a group of children who were in the same battle as him. From those children, Vitale learned how to remain hopeful and persevere through cancer. The children were also there for him. As he went through chemotherapy, they sent him encouraging videos that brought him to tears.

“The youngsters we feature in my new book with Scott Gleeson are so special to me,” Vitale told USA TODAY Sports through text as he continues to rest his voice.

In telling his and the children’s story, Vitale continues his years-long fight to raise awareness for pediatric cancer and find solutions to treat affected children. All proceeds from the book, including autographed copies signed by Vitale on his website, will benefit the Dick Vitale Pediatric Cancer Research Fund at the V Foundation. Since its inception, the research fund has raised more than $68 million dollars, Vitale said.

Dick Vitale and Nancy Lieberman pose for a photo with kids from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota and DeSoto Counties following the dedication of a Dream Court Thursday, named in honor of Vitale.

Dick Vitale's health

Now cancer-free, Vitale said his overall health “is fantastic” and that this is the best he’s felt in years. The only struggle is the healing process from his vocal cord surgery more than a month ago, something he said is “mentally frustrating.”

“It will take more time before I get the strength back in my voice,” he said. "The 35 radiation treatments I had for my vocal cord cancer wiped out the cancer but created some problems to my vocal cords.”

But with positive signs in recovery, Vitale looks forward to being able to call games for ESPN in the future. If his vocal cords heal properly, the plan is to be back calling games next season.

He can’t wait to be back in arenas.

“I miss so much the entire college spirit at the games as I always love being able to share time with the players, coaches, fans, media and especially my ESPN colleagues,” Vitale said.

Dick Vitale's Final Four prediction

It wouldn’t be March Madness without Vitale giving his thoughts on college basketball and picks for the NCAA Tournament.

He mentioned how amazing it was to have constant change in the rankings, but Houston, Purdue and Connecticut “separated themselves from the competition.” Vitale also loved the play from Kentucky and Tennessee, led by “prime time player” Dalton Knecht.

That’s why he has those two SEC teams making the Final Four, along with Connecticut and Baylor. In the end, Vitale sees Kentucky hoisting its ninth national championship.

“I feel that this is the year John Calipari will get this incredibly talented team to respond and be 2024 national champs,” he said. “They have size – explosive talents all through their lineup and a veteran big-time scorer in Antonio Reeves and the best all-around freshman in the nation in Reed Sheppard, plus instant offense off the bench in exciting Rob Dillingham.”

