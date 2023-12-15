Legendary college basketball broadcaster Dick Vitale says he's cancer-free ahead of Christmas

ESPN analysts Dick Vitale is recognized for his return to Allen Fieldhouse during Saturday's game against Indiana.

Longtime college basketball broadcaster Dick Vitale shared some good news with his fans on social media this week. In July 2023, Vitale announced that he had been diagnosed with vocal cord cancer but had vowed to “fight like hell” and be ready to call games when college hoops season kicks off in the fall.

Now, the 84-year-old Vitale has revealed that his family received some thrilling news right before Christmas from his team of doctors. Vitale shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, the update with his health to his fans.

Santa Claus came early for me & my family . Just was on the phone with Dr Rick Brown ( my oncologist ) Dr Ken Meredith ( bloodwork ) They gave me super news that the PET SCAN was clean (NO CANCER ) & my bloodwork was all very good .To many of you I send ❤️❤️❤️ & THANK YOU for ur… — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) December 14, 2023

Vitale wrote, "Just was on the phone with Dr. Rick Brown (my oncologist), Dr. Ken Meredith (bloodwork). They gave me super news that the PET SCAN was clean (NO CANCER) & my bloodwork was all very good. TO many of you I send [love] & THANK YOU for ur [prayers]!"

Vitale's third bout with cancer

Vitale has shared that this is his third bout with cancer, previously being diagnosed with melanoma and lymphoma in the past and has came back stronger than ever each time.

I received this from ⁦@DickieV⁩. He’s back baby pic.twitter.com/1O8XJvjoEc — Joey Knight (@TBTimes_Bulls) October 16, 2023

Dick Vitale started his broadcasting career in 1979, following his departure as the coach of the Detroit Pistons. Initially, Vitale shared that he thought he would call college basketball games on a temporary basis until another coaching opportunity arose, but as of 2023, he has called thousands of college hoops games.

Vitale is famous for his enthusiastic, exciting color commentary and fun play-by-play calls in Men's college basketball.

College Basketball: 2023 NCAA Men's Basketball Schedule

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Dick Vitale's cancer fight gets positive update before Christmas