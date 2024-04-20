ESPN suggests the ideal Tee Higgins trade partner for Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals aren’t going to trade wide receiver Tee Higgins, something the organization and reports have made adamantly clear for a while now.

That is, unless a stunning offer comes through.

While it might not be a stunning offer that encourages the Bengals to do a deal, ESPN’s Bill Barnwell did make a nice argument for why the Arizona Cardinals might want to cough up the 27th pick for Higgins:

Want to build a devastating receiving corps in one day? Take Marvin Harrison Jr. with the No. 4 pick, then trade this selection for Higgins. With Harrison on a rookie deal for the next four years and Trey McBride still on one for two more seasons, the Cardinals could give Higgins an extension and roll out Harrison, Higgins and McBride as the three top playmakers in their passing attack for Kyler Murray. That’s a fun group, even amid stiff competition for that title in the NFC West.

It’s certainly not the worst idea from a Bengals slant, either. With that move, the Bengals shake free of the need for a market-resetting contract for Higgins and can give one to Ja’Marr Chase.

More importantly (because doing a long-term deal with Higgins might not be as hard as outsiders think), it gives the Bengals another top-30 pick to hit on key needs, such as the trenches on both sides of the ball.

Again, a Higgins trade is unlikely and possibly ill-advised. But a first-round pick is the type of return that might give the front office at Paycor Stadium at least a momentary pause.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire