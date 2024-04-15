Tee Higgins situation updated by insider

Over the weekend, Cincinnati Bengals wideout Tee Higgins surfaced for an interview and stated that he anticipates playing for the Bengals in 2024.

That much has felt obvious for the franchise-tagged star, though his trade request and the ongoing standoff made it an interesting topic.

Soon after Higgins’ interview went public, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler followed up on the situation: “The Bengals have made clear behind the scenes they have no plans to trade Higgins. Want another run at a Super Bowl with Ja’Marr Chase and Higgins on the outside.”

The Bengals have been adamant the entire time that Higgins will remain with the team in 2024.

The team brass has even gone as far as making it clear they want to keep both Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase for the long term.

Easier said than done, of course. And a recent report says the two sides haven’t talked about an extension recently. But barring an extremely unlikely high-end offer from another team, there’s a July 15 deadline in for an extension or Higgins will play 2024 on the tag.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire