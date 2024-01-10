ESPN Releases ‘Way Too Early Top 25’ for 2024 – Where is Notre Dame?

Welcome to the day after college football season comes to an end which may as well be better known as National Way Too Early Top 25 for Next Season Day.

I don’t say that to knock any outlet that does it because where do all of our minds go the second the national championship game ends? Assuming we’re not fans of the team that won the title it goes to “how will next year be?”

The 2024 college football season will see major change. The Pac 12 essentially is no-more despite Oregon State and Washington State’s best efforts. That comes after Oregon, Washington, UCLA, and USC all bolted for the Big Ten.

Elsewhere the Big 12 (Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, and Utah) and ACC (Cal, Stanford) pick up the rest of the Pac-12 scraps with SMU leaves the AAC to also join the ACC.

Got it all?

Great.

Oh, and Oklahoma and Texas finally join the SEC as they were the two that kickstarted this whole thing, anyway.

So who will be the favorites to land in the new-look, 12-team playoff next year?

Here is how ESPN ranked their 2024 top 25 in their version of the “Way Too Early” rankings.

Oh, and make sure you don’t forget to check for where Lincoln Riley and USC check in.

Iowa Hawkeyes

2023 Record: 10-4 overall, 7-2 in Big Ten

One Question: Will it even matter that they’re changing offensive coordinators?

SMU

2023 Record: 11-3 overall, 8-0 in AAC

One Question: Are the Mustangs in for a reality check as the level of competition takes a significant step up?

SMU will play football in the ACC in 2024

2023 Record: 9-4 overall, 4-4 in Big 12

One Question: Will that 4-4 mark in conference play be a building block or a sign of things to come in being able to beat the better conference foes?

2023 Record: 10-4 overall, 7-1 in ACC

One Question: What can Jeff Brohm do for an encore in year two?

Kansas State

2023 Record: 9-4 overall, 6-3 in Big 12

One Question: As someone looks to step up and take command of the Big 12 following the Oklahoma and Texas departures why can’t it be Kansas State?

2023 Record: 9-4 overall, 6-2 in ACC

One Question: With Florida State likely regressing can this be the year the Wolfpack push to get over the ACC hump?

Clemson

2023 Record: 9-4 overall, 4-4 in ACC

One Question: Can Dabo Swinney find a way to compete for a national championship despite still not using the transfer portal like his rivals?

Oklahoma State

2023 Record: 10-4 overall, 7-2 in Big 12

One Question: With Oklahoma and Texas out of the conference is this the year Mike Gundy finally gets his roses from the national media for being a great head coach instead of for being the guy from the funny sound byte?

2023 Record: 9-4 overall, 4-4 in SEC

One Question: Can the Vols get their quarterback situation more in line with what they had in 2022 and realistically compete for a national championship again?

Florida State

2023 Record: 13-1 overall, 8-0 in ACC

One Question: Does anyone outside of Tallahassee believe that DJ Uiagalelei’s third collegiate stop will finally be the one that makes him find magic?

Oklahoma

2023 Record: 10-3 overall, 7-2 in Big 12

One Question: With games against LSU, Alabama, Missouri, Ole Miss, Tennessee, and Texas, what’s a fair expectation for year three of Brent Venables and the Sooners?

LSU

2023 Record: 10-3 overall, 6-2 in SEC

One Question: In his third year at Notre Dame, Brian Kelly had the Irish playing in the national championship. Is it time to start questioning how this will work out on the Bayou if LSU isn’t a playoff team in his third season there?

Utah

2023 Record: 8-5 overall, 5-4 in Pac 12

One Question: It’s impossible to predict health but would could have been if Cam Rising was available all year this year and how good can Utah be if he is next season?

Utah will play in the Big 12 next season

2023 Record: 10-3 overall, 7-2 in Big Ten

One Question: How long until we add in Oregon and Washington to the list of teams James Franklin can’t beat in conference play?

Washington

2023 Record: 14-1 overall, 9-0 in Pac 12

One Question: How do you begin to replace Michael Penix and the slew of talented receivers that Washington loses?

Notre Dame

2023 Record: 10-3 overall

One Question: If the two toughest games of the year are at Texas A&M and home against Florida State then is anything less than a College Football Playoff appearance in the expanded a failure?

Arizona

2023 Record: 10-3 overall, 7-2 in Pac 12

One Question: If Jedd Fisch does what he did in 2023 again which blueblood job is going to pursue him?

Arizona plays in the Big 12 next season

Missouri

2023 Record: 11-2 overall, 6-2 in SEC

One Question: Who is tougher to replace – running back Cody Schrader (8th in Heisman voting) or defensive coordinator Blake Baker who left for LSU?

Ole Miss

2023 Record: 11-2 overall, 6-2 in SEC

One Question: When Saban retires is there anyone else you’d bet gets offered the job before Lane Kiffin?

2023 Record: 15-0 overall, 9-0 in Big Ten (National Champions)

One Question: Who is Michigan’s coach when they open the season?

2023 Record: 11-2 overall, 8-1 in Big Ten

One Question: If Ohio State makes the College Football Playoff but doesn’t make the semifinals and loses in the regular season to Michigan, is Ryan Day back in 2025?

Alabama

2023 Record: 12-2 overall, 8-0 in SEC

One Question: Will Nick Saban ever win another national championship at Alabama?

Oregon

2023 Record: 12-2 overall, 8-1 in Pac 12

One Question: How quickly and well can Dillion Gabriel replace Bo Nix at quarterback after Nix recorded the single most accurate passing season ever by an FBS quarterback?

Oregon moves to the Big Ten for 2024

Texas

2023 Record: 12-2 overall, 5-4 in Pac 12

One Question: Is Texas simply back or is Texas back-back to Vince Young levels?

Georgia

2023 Record: 13-1 overall, 8-0 in SEC

One Question: Has any team not named Georgia Tech or Georgia State ever won three games in Atlanta in a single season? The Dawgs have a chance as they open there against Clemson, hope to play in the SEC Championship game there, and hope to win their third national title in four years there in January.

