ESPN ranks Philadelphia Eagles’ Cooper DeJean selection as top-10 NFL draft steal

Rarely do you see so many media outlets, fans, and experts view one thing with the same, common thought. In the case of Cooper DeJean, that is exactly what is happening with his NFL Draft selection.

The second round pick by the Philadelphia Eagles fell into their lap as DeJean was a first-round talent that inexplicably made his way into the second round. The Eagles snagging DeJean at No. 40 overall is being viewed as one of the top-10 picks of the entire NFL Draft by ESPN.

The Eagles did great work addressing needs in the secondary during this draft, but it’s the DeJean pick I liked best. DeJean can play either cornerback alignment and has potential as a great safety, too. The Eagles will probably get him reps right away at safety, where he’ll push for the starting nickel spot. His versatility is the key, though, as DeJean can be a true matchup player on a weekly basis. He also had seven career picks in college. – Matt Miller, ESPN

Cooper DeJean’s versatility and athleticism, which were on display his entire career with the Iowa Hawkeyes, are ideal for the NFL. Being able to slide around the secondary to multiple positions is incredibly attractive to NFL teams for unique schemes and depth.

The slide of Cooper DeJean in the draft may have been a bit unexpected, but what is not shocking is the nearly unanimous love and admiration for the type of draft pick this was.

Follow us @HawkeyesWire on X and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Iowa news, notes and opinions.

Follow Riley on X: @rileydonald7

Story originally appeared on Hawkeyes Wire