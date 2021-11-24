ESPN ranks the LSU head coaching position as the top available job

LSU vs USC vs Florida. No, we aren’t talking candidates here, but what we are discussing is which is the best job out there? You can argue the best job or most attractive job or which job is a sleeping giant. You could even have different answers for each job.

According to Adam Rittenberg of ESPN (subscription required), the LSU Tigers are the No. 1 available job on the market.

LSU comes in at No. 1 with USC and Florida right behind them. On a scale of desirability, the Tigers scored a perfect 10. The Trojans and Gators each scored a nine. The next two on the list are Washington and TCU. We will focus on the LSU job.

What does the job offer?

A combination of location, access to recruits, resources and high-level success that is matched by few programs around the sport. LSU’s team isn’t always in the top five but always has the capability to get there quickly.

What is the biggest drawback?

Baton Rouge is a different place, and drama seems to follow the LSU program even when things are going well. Coaches who have worked at LSU and other Tier 1 college programs note that there are more politics to navigate because LSU is the sporting hub of the state and region.

