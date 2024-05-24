ESPN only has 2 Seahawks in top 100 fantasy players for 2024

The Seattle Seahawks only had two players make the top 100 in the fantasy rankings this year for Field Yates at ESPN.

Wide receiver DK Metcalf came in at No. 34 on Yates’ list. He finished the 2023 season with 66 catches, over 1,100 yards and eight touchdowns despite having to split targets with Tyler Lockett and Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Moving forward, Metcalf should remain one of the most reliable fantasy producers, if not one of the most prolific. He has never posted less than 900 yards or six touchdowns in a single season.

The other Seahawk who made the cut was running back Ken Walker, who came in at No. 41 on Yates’ list. In his second year in the league Walker racked up 905 rushing yards on 219 carries and scored eight touchdowns. He added another 29 catches, 259 yards and a score as a receiver. Walker still looks to be pretty far ahead of Zach Charbonnet, so expect those kind of touches to continue.

We may see other Seahawks deserving of this list when the season arrives, but it’s hard to see with so many mouths to feed. Lockett, JSN and tight end Noah Fant are all fully capable of posting 1,000 receiving yards – but none of them are likely to get enough targets to get there. Geno Smith has been an excellent In Real Life passer but his fantasy numbers the last two years have been underwhelming, so don’t expect to see him on this list at any point in the near future.

On the other hand, there is a rather big unknown here in new offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb, who might just be able to fit all the pieces together and have Seattle’s offense firing on all cylinders. Grubb was arguably the best playcaller in college football over the last couple of seasons and he did it running a pro-style offense.

That bodes well for Grubb and the fantasy outlook for some key Seahawks players, but there’s another factor that’s likely to work against him in a bad way. At Washington Grubb had perhaps the best offensive line in the nation, whereas at this level he’ll have one of the worst compared to the competition.

