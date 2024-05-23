Seahawks starting offensive line from open OTAs practice is (sort-of) revealing

The biggest question mark about these Seattle Seahawks heading into the 2024 season is their offensive line. No NFL team is spending less money on that unit than Seattle and there are legitimate questions about their depth as well as every projected starter. That’s why it’s so difficult to sort out the depth chart at this early point in the offseason – at this point in time nothing is settled outside of Charles Cross continuing to start at left tackle and veteran Laken Tomlinson taking over at left guard for Damien Lewis, who’s currently swimming in a pool of David Tepper’s money somewhere.

Cross and Lewis were part of the starting five at yesterday’s practice, and Olu Oluwatimi was taking first-team reps in the middle over former Browns/Huskies center Nick Harris. Meanwhile, at right guard 2023 undrafted free agent McClendon Curtis was rolling with the starters while rookie Christian Haynes worked with the second team unit. With Abe Lucas still sidelined by his knee injury, veteran George Fant was the next man up at right tackle. All this is per Brady Henderson at ESPN.

The first-team O-line today was LT Charles Cross, LG Laken Tomlinson, C Olu Oluwatimi, RG McClendon Curtis and RT George Fant. Rookie third-round pick Christian Haynes was with the No. 2 O-line at RG. — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) May 22, 2024

If your initial reaction is to panic about the state of the offensive line then it’s going to be a long offseason. The time to panic will come in the first week of September when general manager John Schneider is scrambling to sign another starter before the season begins.

For now, fans should remember that OTAs are voluntary and most of the team’s premiere players weren’t even at practice on Wednesday. Stone Forsythe might be RT2 instead of George Fant and Anthony Bradford was sitting out with a tweaked ankle – so he may still be ahead of both Haynes and Curtis at right guard.

Their positional spending says otherwise but based on their offseason comments, we expect Schneider and head coach Mike Macdonald to make a bigger investment in this unit. If that’s the case, it’s going to take time.

