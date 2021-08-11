ESPN names six Ohio State players among top 50 college football newcomers

College football is a sport in which the best players are generally a part of all the fun on Saturdays for just two to three years. It’s certainly not any different at Ohio State, and in a lot of cases, even more extreme. Most superstars show up, show out, then get on out to the NFL for a big payday.

But for every extraordinary athlete that leaves a program, a new superhuman one comes to replace him in places like Columbus, Norman, and Tuscaloosa. That means many of your household names were just in high school and will soon become some of the most followed and watched players in the game in the upcoming season and beyond.

On that note, ESPN’s Tom VanHaaren ran through a list of the top 50 newcomers (subscription required) to college football this fall and a whopping six Ohio State players made the list. So who are they, and where does the “worldwide leader in sports programming” rank the fresh faces to big-time college football?

We dive in.

No. 40 – Marvin Harrison, Jr., Wide Receiver

Team Brutus wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) celebrates scoring a touchdown during the Ohio State football Spring Game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, April 17, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

What VanHaaren Says

“The Buckeyes are loaded at wide receiver, but Harrison’s talent might make it hard to keep him off the field. He performed well in the spring game, and at 6-foot-3, 205 pounds, he’s physically ready to play right away.”

No. 39 – Jack Sawyer, Defensive End

Does Jack Sawyer number switch suggest J.T. Tuimoloau to Ohio State?

Team Brutus defensive end Jack Sawyer (33) follows a play during the Ohio State football Spring Game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, April 17, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

What VanHaaren Says

“Sawyer was the No. 1 recruit in the 2020 class and is coming in what a lot of hype surrounding him. The Buckeyes have depth at defensive end, but an injury to Tyler Friday that could keep him out most of the season and will likely increase Sawyer and Tuimoloau’s roles.”

No. 31 – TreVeyon Henderson, Running Back

Ohio State football spring 2021 black stripe removal tracker

Freshman running back TreVeyon Henderson goes through spring drills at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center. Credit: Ohio State Dept. of Athletics

What VanHaaren Says

“The 5-10, 210-pound Henderson looks as though he has been in a college strength program for three years already. The Buckeyes are going to need one of the young running backs to step up and take on a role this season. Henderson very well could be that guy.”

No. 27 – J.T. Tuimoloau, Defensive End

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive lineman JT Tuimoloau runs with the ball during football training camp at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center in Columbus on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

What VanHaaren Says

“Tuimoloau was a late addition to the Buckeyes’ class, but the five-star defensive lineman, who was the fourth-ranked prospect overall in the 2021 cycle, brings versatility and talent to the defensive line.”

No. 23 – C.J. Stroud and Quinn Ewers, QBs

C.J. Stroud (7) remained first in the line of quarterbacks to rotate through drills on Friday, going ahead of fellow redshirt freshman Jack Miller and freshman Kyle McCord. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

What VanHaaren Says

“Stroud is likely going to be the starter for Ohio State, so he is an important newcomer for college football, but Ewers is important in his own right. He made headlines when he reclassified from the 2022 class to 2021 and enrolled at Ohio State in August. Ewers is going to have a steep learning curve if he wants to see the field right away, but adding in a talent such as him a year earlier than expected is an important addition for the Buckeyes.”

