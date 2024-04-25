ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. believes Bills will trade up at 2024 NFL draft

ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. does not see the Buffalo Bills standing pat in Round 1 of the 2024 NFL draft.

The Bills are slated to select at No. 28 overall. However, Kiper said he believes the need for a receiver and having 10 total draft picks in his back pocket will lead the way for general manager Brandon Beane.

Kiper noted in his pre-2024 draft notes and intel that he thinks Buffalo will be making calls to get up the board. Exactly where? The insider doesn’t say, but it sounds like Beane could be making calls.

Here’s what Kiper noted:

Buffalo Bills: Are the Bills really going to stay at No. 28 and let the wide receiver board shake out in front of them? I don’t see it. They have to get an early contributor to help Josh Allen. I wonder if they’d make a move into the late teens for Brian Thomas Jr. (LSU), who might be their No. 1 wideout as a rookie. I just don’t think they can afford to wait it out. Buffalo has two fourth-round picks and three fifth-rounders to use in deals.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire