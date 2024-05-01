ESPN labels linebacker Sammy Brown as Clemson’s ‘most important newcomer’

The Clemson football program got a star in their 2024 class in linebacker Sammy Brown, and Tigers’ fans are thrilled to see what he can do in a Clemson uniform.

We got a glimpse of what he’s capable of in the Tigers’ Orange and White spring game, with Brown recording a sack on his first snap. It was awesome to see, and the young linebacker kept the momentum going, putting together a phenomenal spring game performance.

According to ESPN ($$$), Brown is Clemson’s most important newcomer for the 2024-25 season.

Why: Dabo Swinney was already raving about Brown this spring. The linebacker wasted no time learning the defense and applying his immense skills. The five-star prospect racked up over 150 tackles as a high school senior and added more than 2,000 yards on offense. Further highlighting his athleticism and versatility, Brown was a state champion wrestler and ran the 100 meters in under 11 seconds, which is impressive for a 230-pound player. His speed translates to the field, where he has measured at over 21 mph in games. What to expect: Brown can step in at middle linebacker and replace Jeremiah Trotter Jr.’s production. He’s already mastered the weight room and physical aspects of football as a true freshman. Brown needs to continue progressing this summer, learning the nuances of middle linebacker, namely aligning the defense pre-snap. While Clemson does return some experience, Brown appears a perfect fit for the Mike linebacker position in defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin’s scheme. He’s as strong a candidate for ACC Rookie of the Year honors as any prospect in this class.

Expectations are high for Brown and it’s clear why. The five-star recruit was 247Sports No. 2 linebacker and No. 14 overall player in the 2024 class as one of the top recruits in the country.

Clemson not only needed depth at linebacker, but a difference-maker. They got that difference maker in Brown.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire