ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler: Ray Davis is ‘great complement’ to Bills’ James Cook

Slipped right into the middle of the Buffalo Bills’ 2024 NFL draft class is Kentucky running Ray Davis.

The fourth-round selection ended up being a topic of conversation with ESPN’s NFL insider Jeremy Fowler.

Following the draft, ESPN’s NFL insider Jeremy Fowler has begun gathering intel on prospects ahead of their upcoming rookie seasons. In terms of Buffalo, the name at hand was Davis.

The rusher could complement the Bills’ top rusher, James Cook, nicely–according to one scout at least.

Per Fowler, Davis and his more bruising style of running matches the quicker pace that Cook plays. That is probably the hope Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane had when using a pick on Davis.

In recent years, one area Beane has failed is finding a secondary backfield option. The likes of Damien Harris, Leonard Fournette and Latavius Murray all left something to be desired in this area just last year.

What the scout told Fowler can be found below:

Buffalo had one of the league’s more balanced drafts, addressing nine different positional needs with its 10 picks. That was all but necessary after the Bills slashed $50 million-plus in veteran contracts because of cap constraints. One pick who could have a sneaky-big impact is fourth-round tailback Ray Davis, who has fantasy upside due to his stout frame at 5-foot-8, 211 pounds. He’s got power. “Great complement to [James] Cook and should get a lot of goal-line and short-yardage work, which should result in some touchdowns,” a veteran NFL scout said of Davis. Keep in mind with the Bills’ rushing attack under OC Joe Brady: Buffalo was fifth in attempts at 512, far ahead of its total of 430 in 2022. There should be plenty of carries available.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire