ESPN’s College GameDay set to return to Chapel Hill for UNC-Duke showdown

When the North Carolina Tar Heels host the Duke Blue Devils for the first of two matchups this season, they will do so with some special guests on campus.

ESPN’s College GameDay is set to air live from Chapel Hill on Feb. 3rd for the first game between the Tar Heels and Blue Devils this season. They made the announcement on Saturday, an hour or so before UNC is set to take on Florida State on the road.

With North Carolina at 16-3 and 8-0 sitting atop the Atlantic Coast Conference this season, the matchup with Duke is elevated to another level for the early season showdown and will be the premier game on that Saturday.

🚨 College Gameday in Chapel Hill 🚨 🗓️ Saturday, February 3, 2024

🎟️ FREE admission

⏰ Doors open @ 9:30 AM EST

📍 Dean E. Smith Center More info: https://t.co/QJZVAphIiT pic.twitter.com/2Vpxw4Rtxk — Carolina Basketball (@UNC_Basketball) January 27, 2024

The broadcast will begin at 11 a.m. ET with doors opening at 9:30 a.m. ET as they will offer free admission for students.

This will be the 12th time UNC has hosted a College GameDay on campus in Chapel Hill for basketball. And it’s no surprise this announcement came a week before the two squads are set to battle for the first time this year.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire