UNC Basketball at Florida State: Game preview, info, prediction and more

The UNC men’s basketball team is playing better than pretty much any other team in the country right now, making them a hot pick to win a seventh NCAA Title (and eighth overall championship) in April.

Because of the Tar Heels’ strong play, it also means they have a target on their back.

North Carolina is winners of its past nine games, with each victory by at least 10 points. UNC has added a tough defense to its already, high-flying offense, making it even more difficult for opponents to play their style of basketball.

The Tar Heels have their first ACC rematch coming up next, heading down to Tallahassee, Fla. for a rematch with a rejuvenated Florida State program. The Seminoles (12-7, 6-2), who currently hold second place in the conference, are just one season removed from their first losing campaign since 2004-2005.

First-place UNC’s (16-3, 8-0) closest conference matchup – so far – was when FSU came to Chapel Hill on Saturday, Dec. 2 last year. This game, which opened up ACC play, saw the Tar Heels emerge with a 78-70 victory behind RJ Davis’ 27 points. North Carolina’s defense withstood four Seminoles scoring in double-figures last contest, including a team-high 17 points from Jamir Watkins.

There’s a sense of extra satisfaction that comes from beating a team of UNC’s caliber, which the ‘Noles are hoping to achieve. I expect a packed Donald L. Tucker Civic Center for Saturday’s matchup, but I also expect the Tar Heels to win a tight battle.

Key to victory for UNC

CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA – JANUARY 22: Andrew Carr #11 of the Wake Forest Demon Deacons and Seth Trimble #7 of the North Carolina Tar Heels battle for a rebound during the first half of the game at the Dean E. Smith Center on January 22, 2024 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

The key to Saturday victory for UNC will be continuing to play strong defense.

Enter a solid Florida State offense that averages 77 points per game. Even though this is middle-of-the-pack, in terms of ACC schools, the Seminoles have reached 80 points in three of their past six games.

Counter the Seminoles’ offense with a strong North Carolina defense, which is sixth in the conference by limiting opponents to 69.1 points per game. The last time an opposing team scored more than 70 points against UNC? Saturday, Dec. 16, when the Kentucky Wildcats bullied North Carolina on the offensive glass.

Something to watch

Florida State Seminoles forward Jamir Watkins (2) looks to make his next move. The Florida State Seminoles hosted the Central Michigan Chippewas on Monday, Nov. 13, 2023.

Florida State is known more for its football atmosphere, but basketball has proven to bring plenty of fans in the past.

Particularly in the thick of January – with no Holidays, parades or any other uber-major events occurring in Tallahassee this weekend, don’t be shocked to hear a loud arena on Saturday afternoon.

UNC’s veteran presence should help them deal with a raucous crowd, including the always-amusing student section behind the basket, but UNC will also want to keep its emotions in check. Crowds can make some players do crazy things – just see Malice at the Palace.

What you need to know

WHAT? UNC (16-3, 8-0 ACC) at Florida State (12-7, 6-2)

WHEN? Saturday, Jan. 27 at 2 p.m. ET

WHERE? Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Fla.

TV? ESPN (Watch and stream the game live on WatchESPN)

RADIO? Sirius XM (Channel 84 or 371)

LINE? N/A

LAST MEETING? UNC won 78-70 on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023 in Chapel Hill

ALL-TIME SERIES? UNC leads, 54-16

PREDICTION? UNC 77, FSU 65

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire