ESPN CFB analyst Pat McAfee breaks down Kirby Smart’s big contract extension

ESPN college football analyst Pat McAfee thinks that Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart deserves his massive 10-year, $130 million contract extension. “You deserve it,” chanted McAfee on his podcast.

Kirby Smart is now the highest-paid coach in college football. Smart has won two national championships in the past three seasons and has transformed the Georgia football program. The Bulldogs have more first-round picks than losses during the Kirby Smart era.

“It is an old-school feel down there in Athens. And I love that Kirby’s getting rewarded,” said McAfee. “And I think this is good for the future of college football as a whole.”

We have to agree with McAfee here. Having continuity is good in college football. Following Nick Saban’s retirement and Jim Harbaugh’s departure for the NFL, Kirby Smart and Clemson’s Dabo Swinney are the only active college football coaches to win a national championship. The sport has seen a massive transformation over the past few seasons with the rise of the transfer portal and name, image and likeness.

